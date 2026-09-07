Commuters using the Berhampore Bypass on NH-12 in West Bengal are set to see repair and rehabilitation work on a 10.5-km stretch of the highway, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) earmarking Rs 85.59 crore for the project. The work is aimed at improving the condition of the bypass between Km 191.700 and Km 202.500 on the Berhampore-Farakka section.

The project covers the entire identified bypass stretch and will include repair and rehabilitation works intended to improve the road’s condition and usability for traffic. NHAI has set a six-month timeline for completing the work.

10.5-km Berhampore Bypass to undergo repair and rehabilitation

The work will be carried out at the risk and cost of the defaulting BOT concessionaire. The contractor appointed by NHAI will execute the works according to the project’s specifications, bill of quantities and directions from NHAI and the Engineer.

For commuters, the project is significant as the Berhampore Bypass forms part of the NH-12 corridor connecting Berhampore and Farakka in West Bengal. The rehabilitation work is expected to focus on restoring the identified stretch and improving its condition for highway users.

Work to be completed in six months; NHAI invites bids

NHAI has invited bids from experienced firms and organisations to undertake the project. The estimated project cost is Rs 85.59 crore, while the contractor will be required to complete the work within six months.

The tender requires bidders to have an average turnover of Rs 2567.75 lakh over the last three years and relevant experience in highway works. Depending on their past project experience, bidders must have completed a single similar work worth Rs 6847.33 lakh, two works worth Rs 4279.58 lakh each, or three works worth Rs 3423.67 lakh each during the last seven years.

The tender documents will be available from September 3 to October 21, 2026, with bids to be submitted online by October 21 at 12 noon. The bids will be opened on October 22.

A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for September 28 at 1 pm at NHAI’s Regional Office in Kolkata, where prospective bidders can seek clarifications on the project.

The repair work is part of the highway authority’s effort to undertake rehabilitation of the Berhampore Bypass, with the six-month completion schedule setting the expected timeframe for the planned works.