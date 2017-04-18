Now, Reliance Jio plan subscribers to get 15% discount on AirAsia tickets

More than 72 million subscribers of Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) can avail a discount of 15% on their domestic and international travel on Air Asia. Sources said Jio subscribers can avail this discount using the Air Asia’s mobile app for the travel period starting June 20, 2017 till September 30, 2017.

Air Asia is working on the modalities and will come out with the offer in the next 2-3 days, they added. Air Asia India had earlier during the day tweeted the offer, but had then deleted it. Market analysts said that the scheme fits into Jio’s strategy of targeting the high Arpu (Average revenue per user) customers of its rivals as well as to retain its own high-end users by offering such incentives.

While launching Jio on September 1, 2016, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani had indicated that the platinum customers of Jio will also be offered a series of “specialized, white-glove services such as concierge services and video call centers”.

Jio sources said that the company is planning to come out with similar offers related to travel and hospitality for its subscribers.