I have attuned my psyche to be calm, says Wagh Bakri’s Parag Desai

Parag Desai, Executive Director, Wagh Bakri

The job

I am a people person. I love meeting people, understanding them and empowering them to bring out the best in them. I detest habitual offenders of commitments like time. Otherwise, I have attuned my psyche to be calm in all situations. I consider hatred as a loss of productive time and energy.

The Weekdays

My day begins at 6am with a brisk morning walk, even when I am travelling. If I am in Mumbai, I opt to go to the beach and if I am in Bengaluru, I love walking in its gardens. Usually, I check through my day’s schedule and prioritise my work while commuting to office. Once I reach office, a daily internal meeting is conducted to understand challenges that the brand faces, along with how we can work together and uplift the brand with new initiatives and strategies.

The Weekend

The difference between weekdays and the weekend is just a perception, albeit a strong one. Regardless of weekdays or a weekend, my day begins at 6am, which is followed by a fitness regime comprising yoga and gym sessions. A visit to Wagh Bakri Tea Lounges is an essential part of my routine where early morning breakfast meetings are lined up with equally energetic entrepreneurs and business associates. At the office, I start my day by tasting close to 700 types of tea simply because I personally like to ensure that the product that reaches consumers meets the quality benchmark set by the brand.

The Toys

iPad and Google Pixel.

The Logos

I have a strong feeling that the BMW is an extension of my personality which is simple to drive, extremely agile and reflects class from every angle. Additionally, I have a liking for brands such as Apple, Rolex, etc.

— As told to Ananya Saha