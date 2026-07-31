Indian venture capital investors, long reluctant to back robotics startups because of their extended research cycles and uncertain returns, are beginning to change their approach. A sharp rise in funding this year points to growing confidence in the sector, even as founders say investors are still adapting to a business where intellectual property, engineering milestones and proprietary data matter more than early revenues.

The shift comes after several robotics startups raised fresh capital this year. Bengaluru-based Flo Mobility secured $2.5 million in a pre-Series A round in June, Anscer Robotics raised $5.4 million in Series A funding in May, industrial robotics startup Octobotics raised around $1.2 million in seed funding in February, while Mowito closed a $3 million pre-seed round in July. According to Tracxn, Indian robotics startups have raised $63.2 million across 15 funding rounds so far in 2026, up 136.7% from $26.7 million raised through 24 rounds in the corresponding period last year. Early-stage funding surged to $36.8 million from $4.42 million a year ago, while seed funding increased to $26.3 million from $22.2 million.

Investor confidence strengthens

“The Indian robotics ecosystem is demonstrating signs of capital rebound in 2026,” Neha Singh, co-founder of Tracxn, said. While the number of deals has declined, the increase in average cheque sizes suggests stronger conviction among institutional investors and a growing willingness to back companies beyond the seed stage, she said.

ALSO READ AI moves from chatbots to machines



Investors attribute the shift to structural changes in India’s technology ecosystem. The country now has a deep pool of AI and engineering talent, a manufacturing push through production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and a growing opportunity to build robots designed for cost-sensitive and complex operating environments. “The case for India as a robotics builder rests on a few things that are genuinely structural,” Abhishek Srivastava, General Partner at Kae Capital, said. Systems designed for Indian factories and warehouses are often more adaptable than those built for controlled Western environments, giving them an advantage across emerging markets, he said. Industry executives also point to the government’s Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund as a policy initiative that could encourage greater private investment in deep-tech ventures.

Deep-tech funding gap remains

Yet founders say raising capital remains far more challenging than in software businesses because many investors continue to evaluate robotics companies using conventional startup metrics. “The fundraising environment for deep-tech, particularly in robotics, has become somewhat more accommodating. That said, the shift is gradual rather than transformative,” Abhit Kumar, chief executive of Integra Robotics, said. In the past, robotics startups were often assessed using metrics such as customer acquisition cost and lifetime value that were better suited to SaaS companies despite hardware businesses requiring years of research and product development before commercialisation.

Founders say that robotics companies should instead be evaluated on technology depth, patents, engineering progress and defensible intellectual property. Gokul NA, founder of CynLr, said investors are still cautious because deep-tech businesses typically generate customers and revenues much later than software startups, making traditional valuation frameworks less relevant in the early stages. Natasha Malpani, founder and general partner at Boundless Venture, said investors are increasingly recognising that for many robotics companies, the real asset lies not just in the hardware but in the proprietary industrial data generated by their machines. She added that Indian robotics startups are no longer following a build for India, expand later strategy, but are designing globally competitive products from India, signalling that investor thinking is beginning to evolve alongside the sector.