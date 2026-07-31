Navin Fluorine International has partnered with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop indigenous manufacturing technology for sodium borohydride, a critical chemical used in defence applications.

Navin Fluorine International said in its regulatory filing that the project aims “to accelerate the indigenous process

development for a critical defence material.”

Project to support Make in India initiative

Commenting on the development, the company said, “We take immense pride in our collaboration with DRDO – Ministry of Defence and in contributing towards “Make in India” initiative of the Government.”

DRDO announced the collaboration on its official social media platform on July 30.

“Strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities, the Technology Development Fund (TDF) Scheme has awarded a project on ‘Indigenous Manufacturing of Sodium Borohydride Chemical in Bulk’ to M/s Navin Fluorine International Limited. DRDO will provide grant in aid and technological support to the industry for developing this technology,” the organisation said on X.

Strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities, the Technology Development Fund (TDF) Scheme has awarded a project on "Indigenous Manufacturing of Sodium Borohydride Chemical in Bulk" to M/s Navin Fluorine International Limited. DRDO will provide grant in aid and… pic.twitter.com/keXLcm8eKw — DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 30, 2026

About Navin Fluorine International

Navin Fluorine International, founded in 1967, is one of India’s leading fluorochemicals companies with deep expertise in fluorine chemistry. The company develops and manufactures high-performance products, specialty chemicals, contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) solutions through Navin Molecular, and advanced materials, serving industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, electronics, semiconductors, HVAC, electric mobility and data centres.

With integrated research, process development and manufacturing capabilities, NFIL caters to customers across India, Europe and the Americas.

Navin Fluorine International share price

The share price of Navin Fluorine International has gained 1.54% in the intraday trading session. The stock has increased 26.65% so far this year