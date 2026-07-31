Passengers heading to Goa and Tamil Nadu for the annual Velankanni Feast will get additional travel options as South Western Railway (SWR) has announced special express train services between Vasco Da Gama and Velankanni.

The special trains have been introduced to accommodate the expected increase in passenger demand during the festival. The services will connect several major cities across Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, making travel more convenient for devotees.

Here’s a look at the schedule, route and major stoppages of the special trains.

Vasco Da Gama–Velankanni Express Special: Schedule and timings

The Vasco Da Gama–Velankanni Express Special (Train No. 07361) will run on August 27 and September 1. The train will depart from Vasco Da Gama at 9:55 PM and reach Velankanni at 3:45 AM on the third day.

In the return direction, the Velankanni–Vasco Da Gama Express Special (Train No. 07362) will operate on August 29 and September 3. It will leave Velankanni at 11:35 PM and arrive at Vasco Da Gama at 3:00 AM on the third day.

Additional One-Time Special Train

South Western Railway has also announced one more special train service between Vasco Da Gama and Velankanni.

Train No. 07365 Vasco Da Gama–Velankanni Express Special will depart from Vasco Da Gama at 9:55 PM on September 6 (Sunday) and reach Velankanni at 3:45 AM on Tuesday.

The return service, Train No. 07366 Velankanni–Vasco Da Gama Express Special, will leave Velankanni at 1:00 AM on September 9 (Wednesday) and arrive at Vasco Da Gama at 3:00 AM on Friday.

Major stations on the route

The special trains will stop at Madgaon, Sanvordem, Curchorem, Kulem, Castle Rock, Londa, Dharwad, SSS Hubballi, SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam before reaching Velankanni.

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Important update for passengers

Passengers travelling on the Vasco Da Gama–Velankanni services (Train Nos. 07361/07362) should note that these trains will stop at Chikjajur. However, the additional services (Train Nos. 07365/07366) will not halt at the station.