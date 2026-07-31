Astra Microwave Products has received an order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for the supply of key systems for the Uttam Radar programme.

Astra Microwave Products said in its regulatory filing that the order is for the procurement of 122 Advanced Array Assembly Units (AAAU) and 121 Interface Frames for the Uttam Radar. The Uttam Radar is an indigenous active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar developed for fighter aircraft.

The order is scheduled to be executed over a period of five years. It marks a significant addition to Astra Microwave’s defence order book.

HAL, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, awarded the contract.

About Astra Microwave Products

Astra Microwave Products is an Indian defence and aerospace electronics company engaged in the design, development and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) and microwave systems, subsystems and components. Its products cater to defence, space, meteorology, telecommunications and civil applications, with a portfolio that includes radar electronics, electronic warfare systems, antennas, transmit-receive modules, power amplifiers and other high-value microwave solutions. The company supplies to key government agencies and defence public sector undertakings, including DRDO, ISRO, HAL and Bharat Electronics.

About Hindustan Aeronautics

Hindustan Aeronautics is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence and India’s leading aerospace and defence company. HAL is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul and upgrade of aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, systems and accessories for military and civil applications.

The company also undertakes maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and supports India’s space programmes by manufacturing aerospace structures and systems. HAL’s portfolio includes platforms such as the Tejas light combat aircraft, Dhruv advanced light helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and Dornier Do-228 aircraft.

Astra Microwave Products share price

The share price of Astra Microwave Products opened at Rs 1,854.95 on Friday, 12.23% higher than the previous day’s close. On year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has increased 97.57%.

Hindustan Aeronautics share price

The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics has gained 1% in the intraday trading session. On year-to-date (YTD) basis the HAL sahres has increased 5.33%.