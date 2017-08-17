Adani Group managed DPCL to give Rs 20 lakh each to workers killed in mishap

The Adani Group-managed DPCL agreed to give the compensation of Rs 20 lakh and a job to each deceased family. (Image: Reuters)

The Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL) today agreed to give Rs 20 lakh compensation each to the family members of the three workers who died in a mishap yesterday. The Adani Group-managed DPCL agreed to give the compensation of Rs 20 lakh and a job to each deceased family at a meeting convened by Bhadrak District Collector G R Das. “The port company has agreed to give Rs 20 lakh compensation to each to the next of the kins of the three workers who died in a mishap yesterday,” Das told reporters after the meeting.

Besides district collector, SP, District labour officer, ADM, Sub-Collector, port officials, labour leaders and the members of deceased and injured families were present in the meeting. Das said apart from Rs 20 lakh compensation to each deceased family, the port management will provide employment to a kin of the deceased in port. All medical expenses of the injured labourers will be born by the port including a three month earned leave to each injured labourer.

It is decided the port management will bear the study expenses of the children of the deceased labourers, Das said adding that the district administration has given Rs 10,000 from Red cross to the deceased family. The Port experienced the law and order problem after death of three labourers on duty inside the port campus.

Six labourers got buried as coal heap caved in on them. The company management dug them out. While three of them died the others were injured seriously. A mob then ransacked the port offices and set the office rooms and vehicles on fire. They also assaulted the port officials.

The district administration has deployed two platoon armed police to maintain law and order, Das said and added that the loss and damage of the port has yet been estimated. But a company officer said property worth of Rs 6 crores has been destroyed.