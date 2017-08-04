You can die without Aadhaar, not live

Aadhaar to become mandatory for applying for death certificates from October 1.

Aadhaar has effectively become mandatory for living in India. Come October 1, 2017 it will be mandatory even for dying too. But there is no need to panic if someone dies without Aadhaar. There is a WAY OUT. A ministry of Home Affairs release on Friday said the Aadhaar number will be required for the purpose of registration of death from October 1, 2017. “The Aadhaar number will be required for the purpose of establishing the identity of the deceased for the purpose of Death registration w.e.f 1st October, 2017,” it said. Registrar General India (RGI), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification the decision will “result in ensuring accuracy of the details provided by the relatives/ dependents/acquaintances of the deceased. It will provide an effective method to prevent identity fraud. It will also help in recording the identity of the deceased person. Further, it will obviate the need for producing multiple documents to prove the identity of the deceased person.”

The notification effectively means that Aadhaar will become mandatory for registration of death from October 1. A person applying for the death certificate of a deceased would have to “provide Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID Number (EID) of the deceased and other details as sought in the application for death certificate for the purpose of establishing the identity of the deceased.”

The notification today raised concerns about what would happen to those who died without having an Aadhaar. However, in case, an applicant is not aware of the Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID of the deceased, s/he would have to provide a certificate mentioning that the deceased didn’t have an Aadhaar number.

“An Applicant who is not aware of the Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID Number (EID) of the deceased will be required to provide a certificate that the deceased person does not possess Aadhaar number to the best of his/her knowledge.

“It should be duly informed and also prescribed that any false declaration given by the applicant in this regard will be treated as an offence as per the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 and also Registration of Birth and Death Act, 1969.”

The notification says that the applicant would also have to submit his/her Aadhaar number along with the Aadhaar number of the spouse or parents.

The new rule will be applicable to all states except J&K, Assam & Meghalaya for which a date will be notified separately.