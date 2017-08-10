Yogi Adityanath government suspends 11 officials, transfers 7 in Uttar Pradesh

The suspended officials included station officers of Purandarpur and Farenda police stations, said the spokesperson and also added the name of the sub-divisional magistrate of Nautanwa was in the list. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to suspend 11 officials and transfer of seven others for alleged dereliction of duty. According to a state government spokesperson, the order was issued by UP CM on Thursday while chairing a review meeting, when he was listening to replies given by officials on public grievances, PTI reported.

The suspended officials included station officers of Purandarpur and Farenda police stations, said the spokesperson and also added the name of the sub-divisional magistrate of Nautanwa was in the list. Along with ordering the suspension, the CM also issued a strict warning that laxity in serving to public will not be tolerated and officials doing so will face serious consequences. He further took into consideration the health services in the state. Discussing the issue of prolonged absence of doctors, CM Adityanath said if the complaints against them are found to be true, then their salary of four months will be taken back, as per the report.

Since Yogi Adityanath took the chair of the CM in Uttar Pradesh in March, the state has witnessed several suspensions and transfers of officials. Talking to officers on the day, the CM said that the government will not spare those who show laxity in redressing the grievances of the public. In the meeting, he said that action has been initiated against those who have not changed their way of working and functioning in the last four months despite repeated warnings and are involved in ill practices like corruption, giving patronage to criminals and others.

Earlier in July, the state government had reportedly transferred over 40 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including seven in the post of Director General (DG) and six in the rank of Additional Director General (ADG). Days before that, as many as 40 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were also transferred in Uttar Pradesh by the BJP led government, as per a PTI report.