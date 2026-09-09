Commuters travelling across Delhi between September 11 and 13 should plan their journeys carefully as traffic regulations and diversions will be implemented during the BRICS Summit 2026.

As per the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, the summit will be conducted at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Traffic arrangements will mainly affect the New Delhi district and surrounding corridors to facilitate VIP convoy movement.

The traffic plan includes more than 35 controlled roads and 22 diversion points. The police have warned that arrangements may change depending on movement and security requirements. Commuters have therefore been advised to check the official traffic updates before heading outside and follow directions given by personnel on the ground.

BRICS SUMMIT: Which Delhi roads should commuters avoid?

Motorists have been advised to plan their journey to avoid controlled roads during the regulated period.

Controlled road/area Controlled road/area Mathura Road Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg Subramaniam Bharti Marg Shanti Path T-Point Lodhi Road Flyover Sher Shah Suri Marg Tees January Marg San Martin Marg Janpath Tilak Marg Satya Marg Dr Zakir Hussain Marg Prithviraj Road Rajesh Pilot Marg Firoz Shah Road Akbar Road Ashoka Road Sardar Patel Marg Tughlaq Road APJ Abdul Kalam Road Neela Gumbad Kautilya Marg Panchsheel Marg Bhagwan Das Road Mother Teresa Crescent Kemal Ataturk Marg Teen Murti Marg Kartavya Path Africa Avenue (Bhikaji Cama Place–Yashwant Place) Purana Qila Road C-Hexagon Safdarjung Road Nyaya Marg

BRICS Summit: 22 diversion points identified

The advisory identifies 22 diversion points where motorists may be redirected depending on the traffic and security arrangements.

No. Diversion point 1 Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) 2 Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) 3 Mir Dard Chowk 4 Kasturba Gandhi Marg / Outer Circle CP 5 Janpath / Connaught Place 6 Patel Chowk 7 RML Hospital Roundabout 8 Vande Mataram Marg / Simon Bolivar Marg 9 Dhaula Kuan Flyover 10 Moti Bagh Flyover 11 Roundabout Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg 12 Madarsa T-Point 13 Lodhi Road / Amrita Shergil Marg 14 Lodhi Road / Max Mueller Marg 15 Lodhi Road / Maharishi Raman Marg 16 Lodhi Road / Arch Bishop Macarius Marg 17 Under Lodhi Flyover 18 Neela Gumbad 19 Under Oberoi Flyover 20 U-turn opposite DPS, Mathura Road 21 Ring Road / Bhairon Road 22 Mandi House

Catching a flight? Take buffer time

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a separate advisory for passengers travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport during the summit on its official account on X. Travellers have been asked to check the routes, know the diversions and allow additional time.

The police have also advised passengers to prefer the Metro wherever convenient. Suggested road routes have also been listed for those approaching the airport from Dwarka, Gurugram, New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and North and East Delhi.

Passengers coming from Dwarka towards T3, T4, T2 and T1, for example can use Sector 22 Dwarka Road-UER-II. Different suggested routes are also provided for passengers travelling from Gurugram depending on their terminal.

Delhi Traffic Police summed up its advice to air Passengers as “Plan. Leave early. Reach on time.”

Heading for railway station?

Passengers travelling to New Delhi, Hazrat Nizmuddin and old Delhi railways stations have also been provided suggested routes.

For New Delhi Railway Station, different approaches are mentioned for travellers coming from ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Vande Mataram Marg and Ashram Chowk. Railway passengers should account for possible traffic diversions while planning when to leave.

Will Metro, buses, taxis and autos operate?

As per the official advisory, Metro services will remain available at all stations without disruption. Buses may have to face diversions during the VIP movement.

Taxis and three-wheelers will be permitted to operate, but their routes may also be diverted. Roadside parking is allowed only at designated places, whereas parking within 200 metres of controlled roads is prohibited.

The advisory also states that non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi during the regulated period.

Emergency vehicles to get priority

Emergency and medical vehicles will receive priority and obstruction-free passage, whereas essential services and utility operations will also be allowed access.

Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to check official updates, follow notified directions and diversions and abide by on-ground directions as arrangements may change based on security needs.

For assistance, commuters can call the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095. The airport advisory also mentions 8750871493 as the WhatsApp number for reporting traffic issues.