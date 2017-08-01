Why Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal wants Sachin Tendulkar, Rekha to resign from Parliament

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal remains in the news due his controversial comments. Now, the SP MP has lashed out at cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and veteran actress Rekha. (PTI image)

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal remains in the news due his controversial comments. Now, the SP MP has lashed out at cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and veteran actress Rekha. “Sachin Tendulkar and Rekha should resign if they are not interested in Parliament,” Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal said while lashing out at the legendary cricketer and the veteran actress, ANI reported on Tuesday. Agrawal also claimed that they hardly attend any proceedings of Parliament. Tendulkar and Rekha were the worst performers in attendance in the Rajya Sabha among the 12 nominated members, IANS reported. Earlier, Agarwal had raised the issue, an IANS report in April added.

Both Tendulkar and Rekha were nominated by the President based on the advice of the government of the day. Article 80(3) of the Constitution of India authorises the President to nominate a maximum of 12 members to the Rajya Sabha, and the members nominated shall have special knowledge or practical experience in the fields of literature, science, art and social service.

While Rekha has not asked a single question in the house in her nearly five years in the Rajya Sabha, Tendulkar fared better by asking 22 questions, the IANS report said. Notably, under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), each MP can suggest to the District Collector of the nodal district chosen by them, works to the tune of Rs 5 crore per annum. The nominated Rajya Sabha MPs may select any district from any state for implementation of their choice of work under the scheme.