India’s nascent carbon market is rapidly moving beyond a domestic emissions-compliance mechanism to become a trade and industrial competitiveness tool, as the government begins integrating carbon pricing into its trade strategy and overseas markets start recognising costs paid under the country’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS).

The shift could have direct consequences for Indian exporters. The UK has recognised India’s CCTS among carbon-pricing mechanisms that can qualify for relief under its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will apply from January 1, 2027, to specified imports, including iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers and hydrogen. Carbon costs actually paid in India could therefore reduce the corresponding UK liability, subject to verification and recognition rules.

The development comes as New Delhi itself begins linking the domestic carbon market more closely with trade policy. In July 2026, the Department of Commerce launched a series of consultations on trade and sustainable development, specifically examining India’s domestic carbon framework, global carbon pricing, CBAMs and their implications for industrial competitiveness and future free trade agreements.

This marks the next stage in a market that has spent the past three years building its architecture. The government launched the Indian Carbon Market portal in March, while official data showed nine notified methodologies and more than 40 registered entities submitting offset projects in biogas, hydrogen and forestry. On the compliance side, greenhouse-gas emission-intensity targets had been notified for nearly 490 obligated entities across seven energy-intensive sectors.

Under the CCTS, companies that outperform their notified emission-intensity targets can receive tradable Carbon Credit Certificates, while entities that fall short need to meet their compliance obligations through the market. The framework also has an offset mechanism for projects outside the obligated sectors.

“The UK decision is an important signal that India’s carbon-pricing framework can have relevance beyond its borders,” said Manish Dabkara, chairman and managing director, EKI Energy Services, and president, Carbon Markets Association of India. However, relief would not be automatic and would depend on the carbon price actually paid, the emissions covered and independently verified records, he said.

The stakes are increasingly commercial. For steel, aluminium, cement and fertiliser producers, a credible domestic carbon price could determine not only compliance costs but also their treatment in export markets and future investment decisions.

IEEFA said in July that India’s compliance carbon market had entered its “operational phase”, but its eventual impact would depend on credible target stringency, robust monitoring, reporting and verification, and enforcement. It warned that choices made now will determine whether CCTS produces a carbon-price signal capable of guiding capital-intensive investment over 15-30-year horizons or remains largely an administrative compliance exercise.

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Price discovery is another challenge. IEEFA noted that financial intermediaries account for roughly 65% of secondary-market activity in the EU Emissions Trading System, suggesting that deeper participation could eventually become important for liquidity and hedging in India.

Enforcement will be equally critical. An ORF assessment pointed to shortcomings under the earlier Perform, Achieve and Trade regime, where non-compliance rose from 9% in Cycle I to about 56% in Cycle II, highlighting the risk of weak enforcement undermining a market-based system.

For India, the emerging test is therefore no longer merely whether a carbon market can be established, but whether it can generate a credible domestic carbon price that changes industrial behaviour and is recognised overseas.

“International recognition will ultimately follow credibility,” Dabkara said, adding that consistent emissions data, independent verification, and transparent issuance, trading and retirement rules will determine whether the Indian market gains wider acceptance.