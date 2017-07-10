West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee executing minority appeasement agenda: BJP

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

The BJP today attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the backdrop of communal violence in Basirhat, alleging that she was executing a “minority appeasement agenda” in pursuit of vote bank politics. Citing the violence and arson in Basirhat following an objectionable Facebook post, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the West Bengal government and the chief minister were trying to change the mindset of the people in the state.

“It’s such an inferior thinking. They can sell the country for securing power,” Patra said at a seminar organised by the party’s Delhi unit here. Common words such as ‘Ramdhanu’ (rainbow) and ‘neel’ (blue) have been given different meaning in West Bengal for the purpose of appeasement of the minorities, he alleged, without elaborating. “It’s a conspiracy to change the mindset of the people just to secure 30 per cent of votes in the state,” Patra said.

He said that a conspiracy was being hatched by vested interests in the country to attack the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the name of intolerance and lynching incidents. “This conspiracy is targeted against Modi because he is giving a new dimension to nationalism,” the BJP spokesperson stated.