The 2026 US mid-term elections could shape the remainder of President Donald Trump‘s second term. While the election cannot remove Trump from office, it could significantly affect his ability to pass laws, advance his policy agenda and govern with support from Congress.

However, the mid-term elections cannot shorten Trump’s presidential term or automatically remove him from office. They decide only which party controls Congress.

The outcome of the November elections will decide which party controls the House of Representatives and the Senate for the final two years of Trump’s presidency. According to the US Vote Foundation, a US-based non-partisan election non-profit organisation, mid-term elections do not determine who serves as president, but they often reshape the balance of power in Washington by deciding which party controls Congress.

Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in both chambers. If Democrats win control of either the House or the Senate, Trump’s administration would face greater legislative and political challenges.

Losing elections could slow Trump’s legislative plans

Control of Congress will determine whether Republicans continue advancing Trump’s agenda or whether Democrats gain the power to investigate his administration through congressional committees, reported news agency AP.

If Democrats win the House of Representatives, they would take control of House committees. That would allow them to issue subpoenas, hold oversight hearings and investigate administration policies. Control of the House is central to deciding whether Trump’s agenda moves forward or whether congressional oversight becomes the dominant focus, reported AP.

Losing either chamber could also slow Trump’s legislative plans. According to the Brookings Institution, a US policy think tank, if Republicans lose control of either the House or the Senate, “the legislative phase of Trump’s presidency would end” unless both parties reach bipartisan agreements, which the think tank says would be difficult under current political conditions.

Major proposals on taxes, immigration, spending and other domestic priorities would require support from a Congress no longer fully controlled by Republicans.

The Senate would become especially important if Republicans lose their majority there. Many presidential appointments, including senior administration officials and federal judges, require Senate confirmation. A Democratic-controlled Senate could make confirmations more difficult and delay or block nominees.

Would Trump remain president if Republicans lose?

According to the US Vote Foundation, mid-term elections do not remove a sitting president from office. Trump would continue serving as president until the end of his constitutional term unless removed through the separate impeachment and conviction process set out in the US Constitution.

Trump himself has earlier publicly acknowledged the political importance of the mid-terms. In January, Trump told House Republicans, “If we don’t win the midterms, I’ll get impeached,” as reported by Reuters.

Even if Republicans lose Congress, Trump would continue to exercise the constitutional powers of the presidency, including conducting foreign policy, issuing executive orders within legal limits and serving as commander in chief of the US armed forces. However, major legislation would become harder to pass without congressional support.

According to the US Vote Foundation, the president’s party has lost House seats in 20 of the past 22 mid-term elections since 1938.

Democrats have launched their campaign to win back the House by focusing on affordability and economic issues, while Republicans continue to defend Trump’s legislative record ahead of the November elections, reported AP.

Brookings Institution said Republicans face a difficult fight to retain their House majority and that losing either chamber would shift Washington’s focus from passing Trump’s agenda to congressional oversight.