Mauricio Claver-Carone, the Miami businessman who became one of the most influential voices on US policy towards Venezuela, has stepped away from his unofficial advisory role. He told Reuters the decision was his own, but several people familiar with the matter said he was pushed out in recent weeks.

Claver-Carone did not hold a formal government position. Still, he advised Secretary of State Marco Rubio and played a key role in shaping US policy on Venezuela after the January 3 operation that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. His influence grew quickly, but so did questions about the unusual position he held.

An adviser without an official title

Claver-Carone was advising on major issues, including Venezuela’s oil sector and the restructuring of its debt, while also running his own private equity firm, the Latin America Real Assets Opportunities Fund (LARA Fund).

The combination raised concerns among some people inside Trump’s circle. They questioned whether a private businessman should have such an important role while US companies were expected to compete for future business opportunities in Venezuela.

Claver-Carone rejected suggestions of any conflict of interest. He told Reuters that neither he nor his investment fund has any financial stake in Venezuela. He summed up his decision to leave by saying, “I’m retired on Venezuela.”

Questions over business connections

Reports said former US ambassador Richard Grenell, who previously handled Venezuela matters for the Trump administration, raised concerns directly with President Donald Trump in early July about Claver-Carone’s business interests. Grenell did not respond to requests for comment.

Another issue was Claver-Carone’s use of Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt as a go-between with Venezuela’s new government. Betancourt has faced corruption and money-laundering allegations in several countries, including the US, claims he has denied.

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The State Department denied that Claver-Carone had been removed from any official role. A spokesperson said he was simply a private citizen with useful regional contacts and rejected claims that he had been forced out.

Major role in Venezuela’s future

During his time advising on Venezuela, Claver-Carone helped US investment bank Centerview Partners secure a contract worth more than $150 million (around Rs 1,250 crore) to lead the restructuring of Venezuela’s nearly $200 billion debt. The deal was awarded without a competitive bidding process. He also helped arrange talks between Venezuela’s government and opposition leaders, which are scheduled to begin on 1 August.

People involved in the discussions said former Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who succeeded Maduro, worked closely with Claver-Carone and was more willing to consider US demands to open Venezuela’s economy.

A long Washington career

Before returning to the private sector, Claver-Carone held several senior positions in Washington. He served as president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the National Security Council, US Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and held leadership roles at the US Treasury Department.

He also taught law at The Catholic University of America and George Washington University and was a research fellow at Georgetown University.

His academic background includes a bachelor’s degree from Rollins College, a law degree from The Catholic University of America and a master’s degree in international and comparative law from Georgetown University.

During Trump’s first term, Claver-Carone was a strong supporter of sanctions against Venezuela and backed efforts to reverse the Obama administration’s policy of engagement with Cuba. His tenure at the IDB ended after misconduct allegations.