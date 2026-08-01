Humanity’s growing space junk problem is no longer confined to Earth’s orbit. On August 5, a discarded section of a SpaceX rocket is expected to slam into the Moon. While the impact poses no danger to people on Earth, experts say it stresses a wider issue: the lack of long-term plans for disposing of spent rockets and other space hardware once missions are complete.

The object is an upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket used during a lunar mission. Unlike rockets launched into low Earth orbit, some spacecraft sent toward the Moon or deeper into space do not have enough fuel to return safely or steer into a controlled disposal path. As a result, they can drift through space for years before eventually colliding with another celestial body.

The imminent lunar impact was identified by Bill Gray, an independent astrodynamicist and creator of the Project Pluto orbit-tracking software widely used by astronomers. Gray first predicted the collision months ago and, after incorporating fresh tracking data, now estimates the rocket stage will strike the Moon at around 06.35 UTC (12:05 PM India Standard Time) on August 5.

According to Gray, the event is scientifically interesting because it offers researchers an opportunity to observe how a large human-made object interacts with the lunar surface. The collision is expected to create a fresh crater that could later be examined by orbiting spacecraft. However, he emphasises that the incident presents no threat to people or satellites. “This doesn’t present any danger to anyone. But it does highlight a certain carelessness about how leftover space hardware is disposed of,” Gray notes.

This is also the second time Gray has identified a piece of space junk on course to hit the Moon. In 2022, another abandoned rocket stage unexpectedly crashed into the lunar far side, drawing worldwide attention and raising questions about accountability for objects left drifting in deep space.

The latest incident comes as concerns over orbital debris continue to mount. According to international bodies like the European Space Agency, there are now around 140 million pieces of space debris larger than one millimetre orbiting Earth. Although only a fraction of these objects are large enough to be tracked from the ground, even tiny fragments can travel at speeds exceeding 28,000 kilometres per hour, making them capable of damaging satellites, spacecraft and even the International Space Station.

The expansion of satellite constellations and increasing launch activity have intensified concerns among scientists. Every rocket launch leaves behind spent hardware, while collisions and explosions in orbit create thousands of additional fragments. Experts warn that without better debris mitigation, Earth’s orbital environment could become increasingly hazardous for future space missions.

Ground-Level Risks

The problem extends beyond space. Occasionally, debris survives re-entry through Earth’s atmosphere and falls back to the ground, raising safety concerns for communities below.

Australia has become one of the countries most frequently dealing with falling space debris. In July, six mysterious metallic spheres were discovered near the coastal community of Forrest Beach in Queensland. The Australian Space Agency believes the objects are pressure vessels from a launch vehicle, although investigations into their exact origin remain ongoing.

Emergency crews from the Queensland Fire Department established a 50-metre exclusion zone around the objects while scientific teams secured the debris for examination. Authorities said the spheres were potentially hazardous until experts confirmed they posed no immediate risk.

The discovery adds to a growing list of space debris incidents across Australia. In 1979, fragments of NASA’s Skylab space station famously scattered across Western Australia. More recently, parts of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft were found in New South Wales in 2022, followed by a pressure vessel linked to an Indian rocket booster washing ashore near Perth in 2023. In 2025, debris believed to be from a Chinese Jielong-3 rocket was also recovered in Australia.

Scientists say these incidents illustrate how little is still understood about tracking and predicting where large pieces of space hardware will ultimately land.

While international treaties require countries to avoid harmful contamination of outer space and minimise risks from space activities, enforcement remains limited. Responsibility for removing defunct satellites and abandoned rocket stages is still evolving, and there is currently no comprehensive global system for cleaning up debris already in orbit.

Researchers are developing technologies such as robotic capture vehicles, drag sails, harpoons and magnetic docking systems to remove larger pieces of debris. Space agencies are also encouraging satellite operators to design spacecraft that can safely de-orbit at the end of their missions. However, these solutions remain expensive and are not yet widely adopted.

Most recently, Cosmoserve Space, a Hyderabad-based startup, tested its space debris removal technology, Mission Embrace, aboard the maiden orbital flight of Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 rocket. It is the world’s first soft robotic capture system designed to gently latch onto defunct satellites and space junk without rigid claws. It was flown during Skyroot Aerospace’s Mission Aagaman launch window between July 12 and August 4 this year.

As the number of launches continues to grow and commercial space activity accelerates, ensuring that today’s missions do not become tomorrow’s hazards will be increasingly important.