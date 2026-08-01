Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced an emergency allocation of Rs 340 crore to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply and support critical agricultural activities across the state, amid a severe Southwest monsoon deficit. The directive, issued on July 31 (Friday) follows a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai, where the CM assessed dam storage levels, rainfall data and ground-level water distribution challenges as monsoon deficit triggered urgent action.

Data presented during the meeting revealed that Tamil Nadu received significantly below-normal Southwest monsoon rainfall between June and July. Twenty districts — including Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Kanchipuram — recorded a rainfall deficit ranging from 19 to 59 per cent. The situation is particularly acute in Chengalpattu and Ramanathapuram, where rainfall has fallen short by over 60 per cent, pushing these regions into a severe water stress zone.

“Strengthening drinking water sources is an urgent priority,” the Chief Minister stated, directing officials to immediately undertake critical infrastructure works. These include desilting existing borewells, sinking new borewells, restoring and establishing additional infiltration wells at headworks, and constructing water diversion channels to augment supply.

Rs 330 crore for water supply, Rs 10 crore for livestock support in Tamil Nadu

Of the total Rs 340 crore allocation, Rs 330 crore will be routed through the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. These funds are earmarked for enhancing water sources, repairing faulty power cables and transformers, fixing valves and pump equipment affected by power outages, replacing old motors and damaged pipes, and deploying water tankers in critical areas.

The remaining Rs 10 crore has been allocated to the Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries, and Fishermen Welfare Department to maintain adequate fodder reserves for cattle at the block level — a crucial measure given the dry conditions affecting livestock feed availability.

Accelerating agricultural support: Kuruvai package on fast track

The meeting also reviewed the status of the Kuruvai cultivation season, with 2,85,350 acres registered under the Kuruvai Package Scheme as of July 30. Out of the total Rs 134 crore allocated for the scheme, Rs 16.93 crore has been disbursed so far. CM Vijay instructed officials to expedite the distribution process, with a target to complete all payouts by August 15 (Saturday).

“The Kuruvai package must reach farmers without delay to support crop cultivation during this deficit period,” the Chief Minister emphasized, underscoring the link between timely financial support and agricultural resilience.

Institutional oversight: Weekly reviews and field monitoring

To ensure swift implementation, senior IAS officers appointed as state monitoring officers have been directed to visit their respective districts and oversee mitigation efforts on the ground. Additionally, district Collectors have been instructed to hold review meetings every Monday to assess the progress of drinking water distribution, infrastructure repairs, and other essential projects.

“Immediate action must be taken to prevent any water scarcity,” the Tamil Nadu government official release quoted the CM as saying, reinforcing the government’s zero-tolerance approach to lapses in water supply management.

Multi-pronged strategy to combat with monsoon deficit

The Rs 340 crore emergency allocation comes as Tamil Nadu faces an escalating water crisis driven by a severe monsoon deficit. According to TN govt official assessments, 59 of the state’s 90 major dams have run dry, while more than 3,400 irrigation tanks are empty, placing significant pressure on drinking water supplies, agriculture, and rural livelihoods. The emergency package is designed to address both immediate shortages and strengthen the state’s water resilience before the arrival of the Northeast monsoon.

The government’s response combines short-term relief measures—such as deploying water tankers, repairing borewells, and ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply—with longer-term interventions, including the construction of infiltration wells, diversion channels, and support for the agriculture and livestock sectors. By introducing weekly progress reviews and closer field-level monitoring, the Tamil Nadu government aims to accelerate implementation and minimize the impact of one of the state’s most severe water stress periods in recent years.