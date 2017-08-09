Uttar Pradesh primary school turns into a dance bar; here is video

A government run primary school in Mirzapur District of Uttar Pradesh was turned into a dance bar. (IE)

A school is also known as the ‘Temple of Knowledge’ but what if the temple turns into a dance bar. A government run primary school in Mirzapur District of Uttar Pradesh was turned into a dance bar, reported Times Now. The report added, around 24 village heads from the adjoining villages had gathered inside the school along with bar dancers. The two dozen heads had gathered inside the school to celebrate Rakshabandhan and it was them who had called the bar girls from outside.

According to Times Now report, the school’s principal has said that the village sarpanch took the keys of the primary school from him after the classes for the day ended. The matter is lying with the local Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA). However, the BSA said that he action can be taken after the school principal files a written complaint against the local village head, as per Times Now report.

Watch|

#WATCH: Government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur turned into a 'dance bar' by locals on the night of #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/NGz8YypQCc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2017



Earlier on August 3, as per PTI report, concerned over the huge pendency of child abuse cases in trial courts, the Delhi High Court said it will pass appropriate orders in the matter. The issue came to the high court’s attention when a bail plea of an accused in such a case was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar.

The lawyer for the accused told the bench he had moved to the high court as the trial court, set up under the POCSO Act, set a date of July 25, 2018, for the recording of the evidence in the case and also dismissed his bail plea and early hearing application.

The lawyer, Vibhas K Jha, also told the bench that the trial court in Tis Hazari gave such a long date as 996 cases under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were already pending before it. The court then asked the lawyer what was the situation in the other POCSO courts in Delhi, to which Jha said there was huge pendency of POCSO cases in all district courts except the one at Saket.