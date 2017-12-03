UP Civic Polls 2017 Results: Confusion cleared! It’s not BJP who won the maximum seats; data proof here

All data wise details here! (Photo from Twitter)

Yes, it’s correct that BJP has been celebrating its success after UP Civic Polls 2017 Results but it is NOT the saffron party who bagged the maximum number of seats in the electoral battle. BJP is happy because of the party’s victory in 14 of the 16 mayoral seats but in fact, as far as data shows, it is the Independent candidates who have won the maximum number of seats in the UP Civic Polls 2017. The Independent candidates have left the saffron party far behind in nagar panchayats and nagar palika parishads.

Nagar Panchayats Members: BJP vs Independent candidates

Out of the total 5,433 seats of nagar panchayats members, Independents have bagged 3,875 seats i.e. 71.31 per cent of the total seats. On the other hand, BJP won only 664 seats i.e 12.22 per cent of the total seats. Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party won 453 seats i.e. 8.34 per cent of the total seats. Moreover, BSP won 218 seats i.e. 4.01 per cent, while Congress bagged 126 seats.

Chairpersons in Nagar Panchayats

There are total 438 seats of chairpersons in nagar panchayats. Independent candidates have won 182 seats i..e 41.55% while BJP has won 100 i.e. 22.83.

Nagar Palika Parishads

Independents have fared much better than other parties in nagar palika parishads. Out of 5,260 wards in 198 nagar palika parishads, Independents have won 3,380 i.e. 64.25 per cent while BJP bagged 922 wards i.e 17.53 per cent.

Out of total chairpersons of 198 nagar palika parishads, BJP has won 70 and Samajwadi Party 45, Independent candidates bagged 43 seats.

Municipal corporators

Out of 1,299 seats of municipal corporators, BJP emerged victorious in 596 but independents clinched 224 seats. Noteworthy, Independents here too won more than SP, BSP and Congress.

Congress has alleged tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, leading to the victory of the ruling BJP in 14 of the 16 mayoral seats. While the mayoral poll was held through EVMs, ballot papers were used for elections to Nagar Palika Parishads and Nagar Panchayats.

The BJP swept the Uttar Pradesh civic polls bagging 14 mayoral seats, while Mayawati-led BSP won the mayoral posts in Aligarh and Meerut towns in western Uttar Pradesh.

Polling was held for 16 Nagar Nigams, 198 Nagar Palika Parishads and 438 Nagar Panchayats in Uttar Pradesh in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29. The results were declared on December 1.