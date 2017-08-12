Traffic restrictions in Delhi on 13 August for Independence Day

North-South traffic will follow alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Connaught Place-Minto Road, Ring Road-ISBT and Nizamuddin bridge. (Representational image/ PTI)

Traffic restrictions will be in place for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort and on its full dress rehearsal on August 13. Half-a-dozen roads will remain closed while traffic will be diverted on some roads on these days. Six roads – Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg and Esplanade Road – and its Link Road will be closed for general public from 5 am to 9 am on both the days, said Joint CP (Traffic) Garima Bhatnagar.

Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal need to avoid Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and take alternative route.

North-South traffic will follow alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Connaught Place-Minto Road, Ring Road-ISBT and Nizamuddin bridge.

In the East-West corridor, the vehicular traffic will follow alternative routes of DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg-DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Barfkhana.

Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad bridge will be prohibited from August 12 midnight till 11 am on August 13.

Inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 5 am to 9 pm, the official said.

Local city buses, including of DTC, will not move on Ring Road from 5 am to 9 am on August 13, between Hanuman Setu and Bhairon Road T-point and take alternative route.

Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted.

Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of Independence Day function, she said.