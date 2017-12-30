Massive fire breaks out in Surat godown, 12 fire tenders on spot; watch viral video

A major fire broke out in Gujarat’s Surat district this evening. (Representational image)

A major fire broke out in Gujarat’s Surat district this evening. The incident took place at a godown in Rander town. The horrific incident captured by ANI showed flames and smokes billowing into the sky. Over 12 fire tenders are present at the spot. There have been no reports of any loss of life. As per reports, the fire has caused a major damage to stocks stored at the godown. More details are awaited.

#WATCH Fire broke out at a godown in Surat’s Rander, over 12 fire tenders present at the spot #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/2O5WkublRJ — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2017

Meanwhile, another such incident occurred in the national capital today when the fire broke out at a chemical factory in Anand Parbat area. 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. A call was received at around 8.40 pm about the blaze in factory, a senior fire department official said, adding that nine firetenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused by 10.15 pm. No injuries were reported, he said.

The incident at Surat’s Rander is an addition to the recent horrific incident in Mumbai. At least 14 people were killed and more than 50 people were injured after a major fire engulfed a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel on December 29. The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official said. The injured were taken to the KEM, and Sion hospitals, the official from the BMC disaster management unit said. Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for the rescue operation, he said. The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels. According to the official, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained. Among those killed was Khushbu Bansali, the woman who was celebrating her 29th birthday at “1 Above” pub in upscale Parel’s Kamala Mill compound, and several of her friends. The blaze started after 12.30 am at the 1 Above pub on the terrace, resulting in collapse of its bamboo-propped canopy, as towering flames leapt metres into the dark sky. It also engulfed the Mojo’s Bistro pub a storey below.