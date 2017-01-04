Sundar Pichai in India: How Google is helping in Digital India campaign

Sundar Pichai had arrived in India for a holiday trip just before the New Year. He delivered on the expectations that there will be some announcements regarding small businesses and startups. Google’s announcement has been in sync with the government’s Digital India and starts up India initiatives. (Picture: Reuters)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai hosted a tech event on January 4, in New Delhi and the focus was primarily on small and medium enterprises in India. In the event, was also present, Union minister for Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad and many senior executives from Google. Highlighting the importance of digitisation, Pichai said at the event that with the internet even small business can become large. Pichai had arrived in India for a holiday trip just before the New Year. He delivered on the expectations that there will be some announcements regarding small businesses and startups. Google’s announcement has been in sync with the government’s Digital India and starts up India initiatives.

Pichai unveiled the Digital Unlocked programme by Google, with an aim to train SMEs in the country. More than 5 thousand workshops have been planned and any small business can sign up for the programme. Digital Unlocked platform is an online learning tool for small businesses and startups. The training is certified by Google in association with Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. Moreover, Indian startups have been joining Google’s Launchpad Accelerator where experts from the company help startups and many Indians have got the benefits of the programme. Pichai also talked about Google’s Walnut app which now has more than 5 million users. He also launched a tool called MyBusiness which will help business to bring up their own website. This tool will also work on mobile apps. Sundar Pichai also announced a digital training programme for Indian SMBs. The programme will be run in partnership with FICCI.

“We’ve learned that when we solve for a place like India, we solve for everyone around the world.”- Sundar Pichai at #DigitalUnlocked pic.twitter.com/yQ3o762Yhv — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 4, 2017

The global tech giant has been focusing on the Indian market for the last two years with its programmes in Google Maps, YouTube Go, Google for Business, a new Cloud region, and more interestingly free WiFi at railway stations which has not extended up to 100 in India. These are just a few of a number of initiatives which are expected to be launched in the country. In 2015, when Pichai visited India, he had informed about how the company has been working to bring more people from India, online. He had also detailed on Google’s RailTel partnership, along with a bicycle project which gave the internet to villagers who had never seen it.

“We don’t want to miss the digital revolution, we want to become leaders in that” – Ravi Shankar Prasad at #DigitalUnlocked pic.twitter.com/P7onb8EIYl — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 4, 2017

Google’s invite says: “As Indian small businesses chart their journey, technology is playing a pivotal role in helping them explore new markets, engage different audiences and compete more effectively. At Google, we are excited about partnering with small businesses to help them unlock exponential growth through the power of digital…We invite you to join senior leaders from Google, the industry and business owners like yourselves, as we shine the spotlight on the Indian SMB ecosystem and delve into how digital can be a game changer for your business.”