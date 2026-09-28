Delhi will double parking charges and restrict office attendance from November 1 under its winter pollution plan, according to news agency ANI. Construction activity will also face phased restrictions, with a wider ban taking effect in December.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa outlined the measures on Monday, The Indian Express reported. The restrictions form part of an annual winter framework notified earlier this year, which will operate alongside the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Construction curbs from November 1

Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activity will be banned from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027. Essential public infrastructure projects will be exempt, according to ANI’s report on the government’s framework.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had also outlined stricter monitoring of construction sites in August. In a post on X, she said sites covering more than 500 square metres would be monitored through the Dust Portal and AI-enabled cameras. Alerts would reach the Control and Command Centre, with notices, warnings and fines to follow for violations.

Inform, tag, complain and stop them! Last time, even under GRAP, some construction continued behind covers. This time, sites above 500 sq. metres will be monitored through the Dust Portal and AI-enabled cameras. Alerts will reach our Control and Command Centre. Notices,… pic.twitter.com/5H2EOn3zUw — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 21, 2026

Wider construction ban from December 10

Construction restrictions will tighten from December 10, 2026, to January 20, 2027, when a broader ban on construction and demolition activities will apply.

The ban will retain exemptions for indispensable government projects serving public utilities or addressing emergencies, according to ANI.

Parking charges to double

Existing parking charges at authorised parking sites will be doubled from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027, ANI reported. Parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be exempt.

The government has said the increase is intended to encourage commuters to use public transport.

Staggered office hours from November 1

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will work from 10 am to 6:30 pm, according to The Indian Express.

The staggered schedule will apply from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027. The government’s stated aim is to ease peak-hour congestion by spreading office travel across different time slots.

50% work from home, with exemptions

Delhi government and private offices will be required to limit physical attendance to 50%, with the remaining employees working from home, from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, The Indian Express reported.

Essential services, including hospitals, public transport, electricity, water supply, sanitation and disaster management, will be exempt.