SP crisis: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, Azam Khan – what party bigwigs have said so far

In shocking turn of events in ongoing infighting in Uttar Pradesh’s ruling Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his Chief Minister son Akhilesh Yadav for next six years. Along with Akhilesh, he also expelled his cousin and party heavyweight Ram Gopal Yadav, second time in two months. The development sent shockwaves across the state as Akhilesh’s supporters took to roads to protest the decision. Meanwhile, some very interesting comments were made by prominent leaders in the party. Both Akhilesh and Mulayam are expected to hold press conferences later in the day. Here’s what the party bigwigs have said so far:

– Mulayam Singh Yadav: “I will take the strictest action to save the SP. For us, the SP is the priority. We don’t care for posts. Now we want to save the party,” Mulayam Singh said. told the Accusing Ramgopal of hurting Mr. Akhilesh’s future prospects, he said “He is trying to end Akhilesh’s future. Akhilesh is unable to understand this.” “Ramgopal Yadav is being expelled from party for 6 years,” he said. “Akhilesh also supported in this, he is also expelled from party for 6 years.”

– Shivpal Yadav: Shivpal didn’t say anything so far. However, he was heard telling Mulayam Singh to announce expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav. “Akhilesh wala bhi kar dijiye, Type hoke aane wala hai,” he was heard telling Mulayam.

– Ram Gopal Yadav: He termedtermed his and nephew Akhilesh Yadav’s expulsion from the party unconstitutional. Ram Gopal slammed Mulayam, and said that the party chief doesn’t know party constitution.

– Azam Khan: “Whatever is happening… the bad blood will add a dark chapter to the party’s history and paint a grim picture of it. I am in a state of extreme shock and pain,” said Azam. In a veiled attack on Amar Singh, Khan said, “Who is responsible for this gloomy state of affairs? A single person’s conspiracy and nefarious intention have put the state up for auction.”

-Amar Singh: He showed his loyality towards Netaji. Speaking from London, he said: “Aaj toh kuch aisa lag raha hai ki Ram Chandra keh gaye siya se aisa kalyug aayga beta karega raj bechara baap jungle ko jayga.” “I extend my complete support to Netaji, his contempt is like creating indicipline inside the party” Amar Singh added.

– Akhilesh Yadav: Akhilesh is yet to speak anything on the crisis yet. The CM will hold a meeting at 10 am. His address is the most awaited and is expected to be the key highlight today.