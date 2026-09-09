Apple prepares to host its flagship annual September keynote live from Apple Park. While the company, now under the helm of its new CEO, John Ternus, is preparing for a new chapter in the company’s history, all we have got from the brand is a teaser with the tagline “Surprise and shine.” Similar to previous years, this year’s Apple event marks a crucial moment for the company, as it could mark its entry into the foldable smartphone segment.

The event is also expected to bring major updates to its wearable ecosystem and silicon architecture.

When and where to watch the Apple event in India

For Indian tech enthusiasts tuning in, Apple is hosting the event on multiple platforms:

Streaming time: 10:30 PM IST (10:00 AM PT)

Venue: Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park in Cupertino, California

Where to Stream: Official Apple YouTube Channel, Apple Events Portal (apple.com), and the Apple TV app.

What’s headed to the stage this year

Based on inputs from industry analysts and insiders like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and other leaksters, here’s what we know about what’s heading to the stage this year.

iPhone 18 series and iPhone Ultra

The main attraction of the keynote focuses on significant architectural overhauls to the flagship smartphone lineup:

Under-display Face ID integration: The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are likely to feature a major display redesign. By shifting key Face ID transmitter components beneath the OLED panel, Apple could dramatically shrink the Dynamic Island, delivering a near-uninterrupted display while retaining biometric security.

A20 Pro silicon built on 2nm architecture: Powering the new Pro series could be the A20 Pro chip, fabricated on next-gen 2nm node processes using advanced WMCM packaging. It is likely paired with a standard 12GB of RAM, which will help drive on-device Apple Intelligence tasks, local LLM execution, and real-time computational video processing without taxing battery life.

Variable Aperture on primary cameras: The camera module will step into professional photography territory with a main 48MP sensor featuring a mechanical variable aperture. This allows creators to physically adjust depth-of-field and exposure dynamically, alongside upgraded 48MP Ultra-Wide and 48MP Telephoto lenses capable of 4K 120fps recording.

The foldable “iPhone Ultra” concept: Positioning itself above the Pro Max, long-standing rumours hint at an Ultra model – Apple’s debut foldable device. Expected to be designed with an ultra-lightweight titanium chassis, advanced thermal dissipation, and custom display technology, the iPhone Ultra could re-establish the ceiling for premium smartphones. Also rumoured to be called the iPhone Duo, this device is likely to resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8’s ultrawide passport shape.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 3

Apple’s wearable lineup is also expected to receive one of its most health- and software-centric generational shifts yet.

Sunstone optical sensor architecture: The Series 12 could introduce an upgraded “Sunstone” optical sensing array designed to dramatically lower signal noise. This provides pinpoint heart-rate accuracy and improved blood-flow analysis even during high-intensity motion or off-center wrist placements.

Dedicated “Readiness” wellness engine: Integrated directly into watchOS 27, a brand-new Readiness app analyses sleep quality, heart-rate variability (HRV), and body temperature overnight to generate a daily physical energy score—giving users actionable guidance on whether to push through a workout or prioritise recovery.

S12 Processor & Touch ID Side Button: Performance receives a boost via the dual-core S12 system-in-package, pairing double the onboard storage (up to 128GB) with efficiency gains. Select models also explore a side-button Touch ID sensor for instant, secure Apple Pay authentication and sensitive health data access directly from the wrist.

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Next-gen AirPods

Apple’s audio hardware evolves into an active health node and spatial interaction platform:

Multiport acoustic architecture and 2x ANC: The updated AirPods Pro design incorporates a specialised acoustic airflow system paired with ultra-low noise microphones. Combined with new foam-infused silicone ear tips across five sizes (including a new XXS size), passive sound isolation is maximised to deliver double the active noise cancellation of previous generations.

In-Ear PPG Heart-Rate sensing: Expanding biometrics beyond the wrist, the AirPods could feature custom photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors that pulse invisible infrared light 256 times per second into the ear canal, allowing runners and cyclists to monitor accurate workout heart rate and calorie expenditure without needing a smartwatch.

Infrared Spatial cameras and H3 chip: In high-tier variants, Apple is incorporating tiny infrared (IR) cameras and an updated H3 audio processor. Instead of capturing video, these IR sensors track mid-air hand gestures and environmental spatial layouts, enabling hands-free gesture controls and ultra-low latency integration with spatial computing headsets like Vision Pro.