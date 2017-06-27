RSS linked Dalit group plans 4-month outreach campaign; set to target communities and villages which practice untouchability

The RSS affiliated group is planning to launch its four-month long plan on Friday. (Source: Indian Express) (Representative Image)

Bharatiya Bauddha Sangh (BBS), an RSS-affiliated Dalit group, plans to launch a four-month long outreach programme ahead of Gujarat assembly elections. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated group is planning to launch its four-month long plan on Friday with the intention to bridge the gap between different communities and also to clear misconceptions that the BJP and RSS are anti-Dalit. Gujarat’s Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will flag off the BSS outreach programme. The campaign comes almost a year after a few Dalit youths were flogged in Una, the thrashing of the youth led to protests, according to an Indian Express report.

Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul, the president of the BBS has told the Indian Express that a few people with ulterior motives are trying to put a blemish on the image of the BJP by trying to label BJP an anti-Dalit party. Rahul said, ”Many hate mongers who do not agree with the policies of the party have leveled baseless allegations that BJP is anti-Dalit. Incidents like the one which took place in Una has dented the image of the party”.

The BBS president went on to add that no other party cares about Dalits more than the BJP. Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul had led a similar campaign in Uttar Pradesh before the assembly elections in that state, according to the report.

Rahul speaking to the Indian Express said that the BBS outreach campaign does not have any political motives. Rahul said ”We are conducting these rallies to stop Dalits from being misled by Christian and Islamic forces”.

The four-month rally will come to an end in October in Somnath in October. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will be present when the campaign concludes. Rahul has met BJP’s president candidate Ram Nath Kovind and sought his support in inviting heads of states which follow Buddhism, according to the Indian Express.