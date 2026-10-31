Daily travel across Bengaluru is set to get another rail option as the city’s suburban rail network takes shape.

The upcoming 148.17-km Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project will have four corridors and 57 stations, connecting the city centre with residential neighbourhoods, suburbs and surrounding areas.

Bengaluru Suburban Rail: Routes of all four corridors

The network will have four corridors connecting different parts of Bengaluru.

The Sampige Line (Corridor 1) will run between KSR Bengaluru City and Devanahalli, covering 41.40 km with 15 stations.

The Mallige Line (Corridor 2) will connect Baiyyappanahalli Terminal and Chikkabanavara over 25.01 km, with 14 stations.

The Parijata Line (Corridor 3) will cover 35.52 km between Kengeri and Whitefield, with nine stations.

The Kanaka Line (Corridor 4) will run between Heelalige and Rajanukunte. At 46.24 km, it will be the longest corridor, with 19 stations.

Bengaluru Mallige Line: New contract marks progress on project

Recently, Cemindia Projects Limited has been awarded the civil works contract for Package 1 of the Mallige Line.The contract is worth Rs.665 crore and has a completion period of 24 months. Physical construction is expected to begin shortly.

The work will cover a 7.795-km elevated rail stretch between Benniganahalli and Shettyhalli. It will also include a double-decker flyover carrying both rail and road traffic, along with a station at Mathikere.

Other works include ramps, a Y-loop ramp, foot overbridges (FOBs) and facilities to connect the suburban rail network with other modes of transport. Additional construction will also take place at Hebbal, Shettyhalli and Yeshwanthpur.

Bengaluru suburban rail to offer another option for daily travel

The project is estimated to cost Rs.15,767 crore and aims to serve more than 10 lakh daily passengers. The trains are planned to be air-conditioned, offering a more comfortable option for people travelling between Bengaluru and its surrounding areas.

The network will also extend rail connectivity to satellite townships and suburban locations, giving people living outside the city centre another way to reach work and other destinations.

New Rail network to connect with Metro and Indian Railways

More than 60% of the planned stations are expected to have interchange facilities with Indian Railways and the Bengaluru Metro network. This will make it easier for passengers to switch between different transport services without relying entirely on road-based travel.

The wider availability of suburban train services is also expected to reduce dependence on private vehicles, helping ease traffic congestion on busy roads across Bengaluru.

Suburban rail stations to have shopping & commercial spaces

The project also plans to develop railway stations as commercial centres with facilities beyond regular train services.

Proposed amenities include shopping and retail outlets, workspaces, hospitality and convention spaces, and park-and-ride facilities.

Available land around stations and station air space will also be considered for commercial development. This will allow passengers to access shopping and other services near their stations while creating more business activity around the network.