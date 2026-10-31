Passengers travelling on Mumbai local trains and several Mail/Express services should verify their schedules before leaving for the station, as Central Railway has announced special traffic and power blocks during the early hours of November 1, 2026. The restrictions will impact train movements on the Khardi-Kasara and Dadar-Kalyan sections, with some long-distance services expected to face delays of 15-20 minutes.

As per the two official advisories shared by Central Railway on X, a total of 15 Mail/Express trains have been identified for possible delays or diversions. Several suburban services will also run on alternative tracks, with temporary changes to stoppages at Khardi, Kopar, Umbermali and Thakurli.

Central Railway block timings: Which routes will be impacted?

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will conduct infrastructure work at Kasara yard and Ghatkopar during the scheduled block.

Railway section Block timing on November 1 Khardi–Kasara (Up and Down main lines) 3 AM–5:30 AM Dadar–Kalyan (Up and Down slow lines) 1:20 AM–2:50 AM Fifth and sixth lines 1:20 AM–4:20 AM

The Khardi-Kasara block is needed for installing overhead electrical equipment at Kasara yard as part of the Asangaon-Kasara third-line project. The Dadar-Kalyan block will facilitate the dismantling of the old footbridge truss at Ghatkopar.

Which 15 Express trains may be affected?

Central Railway has listed 12 Mail/Express services under the Khardi-Kasara advisory and three additional trains under the Dadar-Kalyan advisory.

Khardi-Kasara: Trains listed for October 31 and November 1

Train number Train name 01144 Danapur–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai Special 11002 Ballarshah–CSMT Nandigram Express 12545 Raxaul–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Karmabhoomi Express 12112 Amravati–CSMT Express 12106 Gondia–CSMT Vidarbha Express 17058 Lingampalli–CSMT Devagiri Express 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Ernakulam Mangala Lakshadweep Express 12138 Firozpur Cantt–CSMT Punjab Mail 12290 Nagpur–CSMT Duronto Express 12154 Rani Kamlapati–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express

Additional trains listed for November 1 only

Train number Train name 05585 Saharsa–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai Express 12152 Shalimar–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai Express

These services may operate approximately 15-20 minutes late while passing through the affected section.

Dadar-Kalyan: Three Express trains to be diverted

Train number Train name Temporary route 22538 LTT–Gorakhpur Express Down slow line between Thane and Diva, then Down fast line between Diva and Kalyan 18030 Shalimar–LTT Express Up fast line between Kalyan and Diva 18519 Visakhapatnam–LTT Express Up fast line between Kalyan and

These three trains may also arrive 15-20 minutes later than scheduled.

Mumbai local train update: Which stations will be skipped?

Passengers who are using suburban services should pay attention to the temporary changes announced for November 1.

On the Khardi-Kasara section, two Kasara-CSMT services leaving Kasara at 3:51 AM and 4:59 AM and reaching CSMT at 6:30 AM and 7:38 AM, respectively, will run through the third line between Kasara and Kalyan. Both trains will skip Khardi and Umbermali.

On the Dadar-Kalyan section, three suburban services will follow alternative routes:

CSMT-Kasara local: Departing CSMT at 12:08 AM and reaching Kasara at 2:54 AM, the train will use the Down fast line between Thane and Kalyan. This train will skip Thakurli and Kopar.

Karjat-CSMT local: Departing CSMT at 2:30 AM and reaching Karjat at 4:56 AM, the service will also utilise the Up fast line between Thane and Kalyan and will not stop at Kopar and Thakurli.

CSMT-Karjat local: Departing CSMT at 12:12 am and reaching Karjat at 2:33 AM, the service will also use the Down fast line between Thane and Kalyan and will not stop at Kopar and Thakurli.

What should passengers know before travelling?

Central Railway has advised passengers to take note of the changes and plan their journeys as per schedule. Those travelling on the impacted Mail/Express services should account for possible delays, whereas suburban passengers should check the temporary stopping arrangements, especially at Khardi, Kopar, Umbermali and Thakurli.

The advisories identify possible delays and route changes; they have not announced cancellation of the listed services.