One Planet Partners, an India-based asset management company focused on equity investments into Indian growth companies focused on climate positivity, has entered a strategic partnership with Tokyo-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Japan’s largest trust bank.

The aim is to provide growth capital to mid-market Indian companies with revenues in the range of Rs 200 crore to Rs 2000 crore, with an appetite to take in investments that are over Rs 100 crore and are committed to climate positivity. These could be companies that need capital to improve their manufacturing processes and thereby comply with standards that prevail in either the Indian market or globally in markets like the European Union, with their stringent norms.

These could be those engaged in the electrification of Indian transportation fleet, into energy transition, equipment-makers for transmission networks. The target market segment is apparently huge. Mukund Rajan, one of the founding partners at OPP, says, “We looked at around 11,000 companies in the mid-market and found around 3,500 companies that were squarely in the space of either energy transition, manufacturing and mobility (transportation) and our task is to identify some of the better opportunities in this universe of 3,500 mid market companies.”

In a media release, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (SuMiTB) announced the strategic investment into One Planet Partners & a partnership with it while also establishing Separately Managed Account (SMA) to be managed by OPP.

Founded in Mumbai in 2024, OPP is an emerging asset management firm established by four founding partners: Mukund Rajan and Bobby Pauly, both of whom played central roles within the Tata Group and were instrumental in launching its private equity business; Mrinalini Mirchandani, the first female Senior Partner at McKinsey India with extensive experience serving the private equity industry; and Sheetal Thakkar, who brings investment experience from leading global firms, including Blackstone and the Tata Group.

In India, the note describes energy transition as representing a critical societal challenge from both climate change mitigation and energy security perspectives. Supported by favourable government policies, it finds reasons to expect the sector to generate significant investment and financing opportunities as well as long-term market growth.

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Leveraging the extensive networks and deep industry expertise of its founding members, OPP focuses on investing in commercially successful high-growth companies across energy and manufacturing-related sectors. Through its investment in and partnership with OPP, as well as through the dedicated SMA managed by OPP, SuMiTB aims to expand its equity investment activities and strengthen its participation in the rapidly growing sectors.

Starting from the challenges faced by clients and industries, SuMiTB, the note says, is committed to creating investment and financing opportunities that contribute to the realisation of a sustainable society by leveraging its expertise, investment capabilities, and ability to identify promising opportunities.

In particular, SuMiTB is strengthening its focus on the Real Assets sector, which directly contributes to solving social challenges and creating societal value, while supporting clients and industries in addressing issues related to growth and transformation