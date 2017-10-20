Ratan Tata powers Tata group’s drive for cancer patients with this massive Diwali gift

Tata Trusts has promised to give Rs 1000 crore along with other resources to help the Centre’s move of developing cancer-care centres in five states (Image: Reuters)

Led by former Tata group chief Ratan Tata, Tata Trusts, which is one of the top charitable trusts in the country, has decided to take a big step in boosting cancer-related treatment in the country. Tata Trusts has promised to give Rs 1000 crore along with other resources to help the Centre’s move of developing cancer-care centres in five states, says a Mumbai Mirror report. The initiative will be a boon for thousands of patients who have problems in accessing treatment for cancer and have to travel to Mumbai for treatment at Parel’s Tata Memorial Hospital, the country’s premier cancer-care centre.

The five-states namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will have facilities on the lines of the Tata Memorial Hospital, that provides free or highly subsidised treatment in over 60 percent of the cases. It will be a relief for patients who come from struggling families and cannot stay in Mumbai for a longer period. As per the Mumbai Mirror report, the Rs 1,000-crore aid pledged by Tata Trusts will come in the form of internal infrastructure and medical equipment. Their doctors and paramedical staff will be trained by Tata Memorial Hospital.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the trust’s three-phase project in Assam will cost Rs 540-crore, whereas its hospital in Jaipur will come up at a cost of Rs 200 crore. The Trusts will get 23.5 acres land in Ranchi and the Indian Railways cancer institute and research centre will be upgraded in Varanasi. In Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, the Tirupati Balaji Temple Trust will provide 25 acres for a new facility.