Rajnath Singh urges security forces to focus on community outreach activities

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasised that the security forces need to focus more on community outreach activities aimed at youth, women and weaker sections in order to project a better image of the Police Forces. Rajnath said this on Wednesday while reviewing the progress of implementation of the decisions taken and directives issued during the Annual Conference of DGPs of State Police, CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) and Central Police Organisations (CPO), which was held at Hyderabad last year. He also reviewed the progress of the implementation of the directives given by the Prime Minister during the Conference. Along with this, the progress of ongoing schemes in the field of technological upgradation of Police Forces, cyber security, counter-radicalisation initiatives, reforms of Criminal Justice System, improvement of Police Stations and better coordination between various State Police Forces were important aspects of this review meeting.

The progress of implementation of the pending recommendations of the 2015 Conference held at Gujarat’s Kutch and 2014 Conference held at Assam’s Guwahati were also reviewed at the meeting. The Conference of DGPs and IGPs of the Police Forces is held every year wherein various policy issues connected with national security and maintenance of law and order are deliberated upon in-depth by the police leadership of the country. Other dignitaries present at this occasion included, Minister of States for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, Rajiv Gauba, OSD (Officer on Special Duty), along with other Senior Officers.