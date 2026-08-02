The Commonwealth Games 2026 will come to a close on Sunday, August 2, with a star-studded closing ceremony at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The ceremony will celebrate 11 days of sporting action, honour athletes and volunteers, and officially hand over the Commonwealth Games flag to Amdavad (Ahmedabad), India, hosts of the 2030 edition.

Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony: Date and time

The closing ceremony begins at 9:00 PM BST on Sunday, August 2.

Time in India (IST): 1:30 AM, Monday, August 3

Who will perform at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony?

Scottish rock legends Simple Minds will headline the ceremony, performing some of their biggest hits including Alive and Kicking, Waterfront, Promised You a Miracle and Belfast Child.

Other performers include:

BEMZ

Cammy Barnes

Sandi Thom

Australian singer Delta Goodrem, making her third Commonwealth Games ceremony appearance after Melbourne 2006 and Gold Coast 2018.

The ceremony will also feature India’s cultural handover segment ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad, led by acclaimed musician Shankar Mahadevan and actor Rashmika Mandanna.

India’s Amdavad 2030 handover ceremony

One of the biggest highlights of the evening will be the official handover from Glasgow to Amdavad, which will host the next Commonwealth Games in 2030.

India’s presentation will showcase the country’s culture and heritage through music and performances, marking the beginning of the road to Amdavad 2030.

Where is the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony taking place?

The ceremony will be held at the OVO Hydro, one of Scotland’s most iconic indoor arenas.

Venue capacity: Approximately 13,000 spectators.

How to watch the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony live in India

Indian viewers can watch the closing ceremony live on:

SonyLIV (live streaming)

Doordarshan (television broadcast)

What to expect from the Closing Ceremony

The ceremony will celebrate athletes, volunteers and the city of Glasgow before officially concluding the Games. Alongside musical performances, community groups and cultural organisations will take centre stage before the Commonwealth Games flag is passed to India, signalling the start of the countdown to Amdavad 2030.