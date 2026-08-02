Indian Railways has approved a new daily Express train between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Sawantwadi Road, strengthening rail connectivity between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Konkan coast, according to officical release.

The new service is expected to improve travel convenience for passengers commuting for work, education, tourism and business while enhancing connectivity to key towns across Maharashtra’s Konkan region.

The daily service will operate as Train No. 15087 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)–Sawantwadi Road Express and Train No. 15088 Sawantwadi Road–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express.

Train to stop at 22 stations across Konkan

The train will cover the 510-km route and provide commercial halts at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Valivade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road.

With these stops, the service is expected to improve access to several important towns along the Konkan Railway network while providing passengers with an additional daily travel option between Mumbai and southern Maharashtra.

Service expected to support tourism and regional economy

Indian Railways said the new train will improve access to popular tourist destinations along the Konkan coast, including beaches, forts, temples and eco-tourism locations, while also benefiting students, traders, daily commuters and local residents.

The additional service is expected to ease passenger movement on the busy Mumbai-Konkan corridor and support regional economic activity by improving connectivity between the financial capital and the coastal districts.

According to Indian Railways, the introduction of the daily Express train is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen passenger connectivity, improve travel convenience and promote balanced regional development through expansion of the railway network.