Indian Railways has approved the extension of the Ludhiana-Jakhal Daily Passenger train up to Jind, providing direct rail connectivity between Ludhiana in Punjab and Jind in Haryana under Northern Railway.

According to a PIB release, the move is expected to improve travel convenience for thousands of passengers, including daily commuters, students, office-goers, traders and others travelling between the two states.

Under the revised arrangement, Train No. 54054 will operate from Ludhiana to Jind, while Train No. 54053 will run from Jind to Ludhiana, replacing the existing Ludhiana-Jakhal service. The extended service will include commercial stoppages at all stations between Jakhal and Jind — significantly improving accessibility for passengers along the route. Those travelling beyond Jakhal junction in Haryana will also be able to enjoy a seamless journey without changing trains after the extension.

Journey extended from 128 km to 200 km

With the extension, the train’s route length will increase from 128 km to 200 km, enabling passengers to travel directly between Ludhiana and Jind without having to change trains at Jakhal.

The extended service is aimed at improving regional rail connectivity while offering a more convenient travel option for passengers commuting between Punjab and Haryana.

All stations between Jakhal and Jind to get stoppages

Indian Railways has approved commercial halts at all stations between Jakhal and Jind on the extended section, improving access for passengers living in towns and villages along the route.

The additional connectivity is expected to strengthen regional mobility by making travel to educational institutions, workplaces, healthcare facilities and commercial centres easier for residents of the region.

Railways said the extension will also eliminate the need for passengers to interchange trains at Jakhal for onward journeys to Jind, ensuring a smoother and more seamless travel experience.

The approval is part of Indian Railways’ continued efforts to strengthen passenger services and expand regional rail connectivity through operational improvements based on travel demand.