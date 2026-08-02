In a significant early fiscal transfer aimed at supporting state spending, the Union government on Saturday (August 1) released an additional Rs 1,09,019 crore as tax devolution to state governments, advancing the due monthly instalment.

The Centre said the move is meant to strengthen state finances and give governments more room to push capital expenditure, developmental works and public welfare spending at a time when project execution and infrastructure demand remain high.

According to the Finance Ministry, the release is “in addition to the normal monthly devolution to be released on August 10, 2026.” The ministry said, “This release is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the finances of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure,” underscoring the Centre’s view that early transfers can help states avoid cash-flow pressures and speed up spending decisions.

Tax devolution is the constitutionally mandated sharing of the Centre’s divisible tax pool with states, based on the Finance Commission’s recommendations, and it remains one of the most important untied revenue sources for state governments. The Finance Ministry said such transfers support infrastructure, social welfare and other development programmes, while an advance release improves liquidity and reduces dependence on short-term borrowing.

State-wise allocations

In the August 2026 state-wise distribution, Uttar Pradesh received the highest allocation at Rs 19,208 crore, followed by Bihar at Rs 10,845 crore, Madhya Pradesh at Rs 8,010 crore, West Bengal at Rs 7,866 crore and Maharashtra at Rs 7,022 crore.

Other major recipients included Rajasthan at Rs 6,460 crore, Odisha at Rs 4,819 crore, Andhra Pradesh at Rs 4,597 crore, Karnataka at Rs 4,504 crore, Tamil Nadu at Rs 4,466 crore, Gujarat at Rs 4,094 crore and Jharkhand at Rs 3,660 crore.

The remaining states also received meaningful shares in the advance transfer. Chhattisgarh was allotted Rs 3,602 crore, Assam Rs 3,552 crore, Kerala Rs 2,597 crore, Telangana Rs 2,370 crore and Punjab Rs 2,176 crore. Haryana received Rs 1,484 crore, Arunachal Pradesh Rs 1,476 crore and Uttarakhand Rs 1,244 crore.

Rs 1.09 Lakh Crore Tax Devolution: State-wise Dashboard

Rs 1.09 Lakh Crore Tax Devolution: State-wise Allocation

TOTAL RELEASE
₹1.09 L Cr
₹19,208 Cr
TOP RECIPIENT: UP
28
STATES COVERED
41%
CENTRE’S DEVOLUTION RATE
1
Uttar Pradesh
₹19,208 Cr
RANK 1
2
Bihar
₹10,845 Cr
RANK 2
3
Madhya Pradesh
₹8,010 Cr
RANK 3
4
West Bengal
₹7,866 Cr
RANK 4
5
Maharashtra
₹7,022 Cr
RANK 5
6
Rajasthan
₹6,460 Cr
RANK 6
7
Odisha
₹4,819 Cr
RANK 7
8
Andhra Pradesh
₹4,597 Cr
RANK 8
9
Karnataka
₹4,504 Cr
RANK 9
10
Tamil Nadu
₹4,466 Cr
RANK 10
11
Gujarat
₹4,094 Cr
RANK 11
12
Jharkhand
₹3,660 Cr
RANK 12
13
Chhattisgarh
₹3,602 Cr
RANK 13
14
Assam
₹3,552 Cr
RANK 14
15
Kerala
₹2,597 Cr
RANK 15
16
Telangana
₹2,370 Cr
RANK 16
17
Punjab
₹2,176 Cr
RANK 17
18
Haryana
₹1,484 Cr
RANK 18
19
Arunachal Pradesh
₹1,476 Cr
RANK 19
20
Uttarakhand
₹1,244 Cr
RANK 20
21
Himachal Pradesh
₹996 Cr
RANK 21
22
Tripura
₹699 Cr
RANK 22
23
Meghalaya
₹688 Cr
RANK 23
24
Manipur
₹682 Cr
RANK 24
25
Mizoram
₹615 Cr
RANK 25
26
Nagaland
₹524 Cr
RANK 26
27
Goa
₹398 Cr
RANK 27
28
Sikkim
₹365 Cr
RANK 28
# State Allocation Tier
1 Uttar Pradesh Rs 19,208 crore Top Recipient
2 Bihar Rs 10,845 crore Top Recipient
3 Madhya Pradesh Rs 8,010 crore Top Recipient
4 West Bengal Rs 7,866 crore Top Recipient
5 Maharashtra Rs 7,022 crore Top Recipient
6 Rajasthan Rs 6,460 crore Top Recipient
7 Odisha Rs 4,819 crore Top Recipient
8 Andhra Pradesh Rs 4,597 crore Mid-Tier
9 Karnataka Rs 4,504 crore Mid-Tier
10 Tamil Nadu Rs 4,466 crore Mid-Tier
11 Gujarat Rs 4,094 crore Mid-Tier
12 Jharkhand Rs 3,660 crore Mid-Tier
13 Chhattisgarh Rs 3,602 crore Mid-Tier
14 Assam Rs 3,552 crore Mid-Tier
15 Kerala Rs 2,597 crore Smaller/NE
16 Telangana Rs 2,370 crore Smaller/NE
17 Punjab Rs 2,176 crore Smaller/NE
18 Haryana Rs 1,484 crore Smaller/NE
19 Arunachal Pradesh Rs 1,476 crore Smaller/NE
20 Uttarakhand Rs 1,244 crore Smaller/NE
21 Himachal Pradesh Rs 996 crore Smaller/NE
22 Tripura Rs 699 crore Smaller/NE
23 Meghalaya Rs 688 crore Smaller/NE
24 Manipur Rs 682 crore Smaller/NE
25 Mizoram Rs 615 crore Smaller/NE
26 Nagaland Rs 524 crore Smaller/NE
27 Goa Rs 398 crore Smaller/NE
28 Sikkim Rs 365 crore Smaller/NE
Swipe horizontally to view all columns.
An Early Fiscal Boost
The Union government released an additional Rs 1,09,019 crore as tax devolution on August 1, 2026 — advancing the monthly instalment otherwise due on August 10. The Finance Ministry called it part of its commitment to strengthen state finances and accelerate capital and developmental expenditure.
Uttar Pradesh Leads by a Wide Margin
Uttar Pradesh received the largest allocation at Rs 19,208 crore — nearly double second-placed Bihar (Rs 10,845 crore). CM Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi and FM Sitharaman, calling it a reflection of “cooperative federalism.”
What Tax Devolution Means
Tax devolution is the constitutionally mandated sharing of the Centre’s divisible tax pool with states, based on Finance Commission recommendations. It remains one of the most important untied revenue sources for state governments, supporting infrastructure, social welfare and development programmes.
Broad-Based Coverage
All 28 states received a share, from major states like Maharashtra (Rs 7,022 crore) and Tamil Nadu (Rs 4,466 crore) down to smaller and northeastern states like Sikkim (Rs 365 crore) and Goa (Rs 398 crore) — reflecting the Finance Commission’s federal distribution formula.
Northeastern States Highlight Strategic Value
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu noted the state’s Rs 1,476 crore allocation was especially important given its strategic location, sparse population and difficult terrain — and that it continues to receive one of the highest per-capita shares among Indian states. Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh also welcomed the Rs 682 crore release.
Why the Timing Matters
With the Centre devolving 41% of its tax collections in 14 instalments annually, this early release helps states avoid cash-flow pressures, reduce dependence on short-term borrowing, and keep capital projects moving without waiting for the regular August 10 instalment.
Source: Union Ministry of Finance · State government statements · Data as of August 1, 2026
Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

UP CM thanks PM Modi, FM Sitharaman for Rs 19,208 cr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X and said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the advance release of Rs 19,208 crore in tax devolution to Uttar Pradesh. This timely support reflects the true spirit of cooperative federalism, strengthens the state’s fiscal capacity and will accelerate development projects, infrastructure creation and public welfare initiatives. Together, we remain committed to building a stronger, more prosperous and self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.”

Smaller states and northeastern states too were covered in the devolution. Himachal Pradesh received Rs 996 crore, Tripura Rs 699 crore, Meghalaya Rs 688 crore, Manipur Rs 682 crore, Mizoram Rs 615 crore, Nagaland Rs 524 crore, Goa Rs 398 crore and Sikkim Rs 365 crore. Officials said the broad-based transfer reflects the federal distribution formula and ensures that even smaller states receive resources aligned with their development needs.

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Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur welcome move

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the Rs 1,476 crore advance devolution to his state would strengthen finances and help speed up capital projects, infrastructure development and public welfare initiatives. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling the release a reflection of “the spirit of cooperative federalism.” Khandu also said the allocation was particularly important for Arunachal Pradesh because of its strategic location, sparse population and difficult terrain.

“This timely release will strengthen the state’s finances, enabling faster implementation of capital projects, infrastructure development, and public welfare initiatives that directly benefit our people,” Khandu said in a post on X. He also noted that on a per capita basis, Arunachal Pradesh continues to receive one of the highest shares among Indian states, reflecting the Finance Commission’s recognition of its geographic and strategic constraints.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh also welcomed the advance release of Rs 682 crore, saying it would accelerate the state’s progress and strengthen development initiatives. “This timely support will significantly strengthen our development initiatives and accelerate the state’s progress,” he said, thanking the Centre for its continued support.

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Advance tax devolution gives states greater fiscal flexibility to fast-track development

The advance release gives state governments an early infusion of funds just before the regular monthly transfer, allowing them to keep projects moving without waiting for the August 10 instalment. With the Centre devolving 41 per cent of its tax collections in 14 instalments during the fiscal year, the move is designed to provide states with greater fiscal flexibility while reinforcing the Centre’s push for higher public investment and faster development delivery.