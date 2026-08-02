In a significant early fiscal transfer aimed at supporting state spending, the Union government on Saturday (August 1) released an additional Rs 1,09,019 crore as tax devolution to state governments, advancing the due monthly instalment.

The Centre said the move is meant to strengthen state finances and give governments more room to push capital expenditure, developmental works and public welfare spending at a time when project execution and infrastructure demand remain high.

According to the Finance Ministry, the release is “in addition to the normal monthly devolution to be released on August 10, 2026.” The ministry said, “This release is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the finances of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure,” underscoring the Centre’s view that early transfers can help states avoid cash-flow pressures and speed up spending decisions.

Tax devolution is the constitutionally mandated sharing of the Centre’s divisible tax pool with states, based on the Finance Commission’s recommendations, and it remains one of the most important untied revenue sources for state governments. The Finance Ministry said such transfers support infrastructure, social welfare and other development programmes, while an advance release improves liquidity and reduces dependence on short-term borrowing.

👉 Union Government releases tax devolution of ₹1,09,019 crore to State Governments, as one advance instalment to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure Read more ➡️ https://t.co/9ZENjsLdnj pic.twitter.com/qE0JVF9jd9 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 1, 2026

State-wise allocations

In the August 2026 state-wise distribution, Uttar Pradesh received the highest allocation at Rs 19,208 crore, followed by Bihar at Rs 10,845 crore, Madhya Pradesh at Rs 8,010 crore, West Bengal at Rs 7,866 crore and Maharashtra at Rs 7,022 crore.

Other major recipients included Rajasthan at Rs 6,460 crore, Odisha at Rs 4,819 crore, Andhra Pradesh at Rs 4,597 crore, Karnataka at Rs 4,504 crore, Tamil Nadu at Rs 4,466 crore, Gujarat at Rs 4,094 crore and Jharkhand at Rs 3,660 crore.

The remaining states also received meaningful shares in the advance transfer. Chhattisgarh was allotted Rs 3,602 crore, Assam Rs 3,552 crore, Kerala Rs 2,597 crore, Telangana Rs 2,370 crore and Punjab Rs 2,176 crore. Haryana received Rs 1,484 crore, Arunachal Pradesh Rs 1,476 crore and Uttarakhand Rs 1,244 crore.

Rs 1.09 Lakh Crore Tax Devolution: State-wise Dashboard

Rs 1.09 Lakh Crore Tax Devolution: State-wise Allocation TOTAL RELEASE ₹1.09 L Cr ₹19,208 Cr TOP RECIPIENT: UP 28 STATES COVERED 41% CENTRE’S DEVOLUTION RATE STATE RANKING DATA TABLE ANALYSIS All States Top Recipients Mid-Tier Smaller & NE States 1 Uttar Pradesh ₹19,208 Cr RANK 1 2 Bihar ₹10,845 Cr RANK 2 3 Madhya Pradesh ₹8,010 Cr RANK 3 4 West Bengal ₹7,866 Cr RANK 4 5 Maharashtra ₹7,022 Cr RANK 5 6 Rajasthan ₹6,460 Cr RANK 6 7 Odisha ₹4,819 Cr RANK 7 8 Andhra Pradesh ₹4,597 Cr RANK 8 9 Karnataka ₹4,504 Cr RANK 9 10 Tamil Nadu ₹4,466 Cr RANK 10 11 Gujarat ₹4,094 Cr RANK 11 12 Jharkhand ₹3,660 Cr RANK 12 13 Chhattisgarh ₹3,602 Cr RANK 13 14 Assam ₹3,552 Cr RANK 14 15 Kerala ₹2,597 Cr RANK 15 16 Telangana ₹2,370 Cr RANK 16 17 Punjab ₹2,176 Cr RANK 17 18 Haryana ₹1,484 Cr RANK 18 19 Arunachal Pradesh ₹1,476 Cr RANK 19 20 Uttarakhand ₹1,244 Cr RANK 20 21 Himachal Pradesh ₹996 Cr RANK 21 22 Tripura ₹699 Cr RANK 22 23 Meghalaya ₹688 Cr RANK 23 24 Manipur ₹682 Cr RANK 24 25 Mizoram ₹615 Cr RANK 25 26 Nagaland ₹524 Cr RANK 26 27 Goa ₹398 Cr RANK 27 28 Sikkim ₹365 Cr RANK 28 # State Allocation Tier 1 Uttar Pradesh Rs 19,208 crore Top Recipient 2 Bihar Rs 10,845 crore Top Recipient 3 Madhya Pradesh Rs 8,010 crore Top Recipient 4 West Bengal Rs 7,866 crore Top Recipient 5 Maharashtra Rs 7,022 crore Top Recipient 6 Rajasthan Rs 6,460 crore Top Recipient 7 Odisha Rs 4,819 crore Top Recipient 8 Andhra Pradesh Rs 4,597 crore Mid-Tier 9 Karnataka Rs 4,504 crore Mid-Tier 10 Tamil Nadu Rs 4,466 crore Mid-Tier 11 Gujarat Rs 4,094 crore Mid-Tier 12 Jharkhand Rs 3,660 crore Mid-Tier 13 Chhattisgarh Rs 3,602 crore Mid-Tier 14 Assam Rs 3,552 crore Mid-Tier 15 Kerala Rs 2,597 crore Smaller/NE 16 Telangana Rs 2,370 crore Smaller/NE 17 Punjab Rs 2,176 crore Smaller/NE 18 Haryana Rs 1,484 crore Smaller/NE 19 Arunachal Pradesh Rs 1,476 crore Smaller/NE 20 Uttarakhand Rs 1,244 crore Smaller/NE 21 Himachal Pradesh Rs 996 crore Smaller/NE 22 Tripura Rs 699 crore Smaller/NE 23 Meghalaya Rs 688 crore Smaller/NE 24 Manipur Rs 682 crore Smaller/NE 25 Mizoram Rs 615 crore Smaller/NE 26 Nagaland Rs 524 crore Smaller/NE 27 Goa Rs 398 crore Smaller/NE 28 Sikkim Rs 365 crore Smaller/NE An Early Fiscal Boost The Union government released an additional Rs 1,09,019 crore as tax devolution on August 1, 2026 — advancing the monthly instalment otherwise due on August 10. The Finance Ministry called it part of its commitment to strengthen state finances and accelerate capital and developmental expenditure. Uttar Pradesh Leads by a Wide Margin Uttar Pradesh received the largest allocation at Rs 19,208 crore — nearly double second-placed Bihar (Rs 10,845 crore) . CM Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi and FM Sitharaman, calling it a reflection of “cooperative federalism.” What Tax Devolution Means Tax devolution is the constitutionally mandated sharing of the Centre’s divisible tax pool with states, based on Finance Commission recommendations. It remains one of the most important untied revenue sources for state governments, supporting infrastructure, social welfare and development programmes. Broad-Based Coverage All 28 states received a share, from major states like Maharashtra (Rs 7,022 crore) and Tamil Nadu (Rs 4,466 crore) down to smaller and northeastern states like Sikkim (Rs 365 crore) and Goa (Rs 398 crore) — reflecting the Finance Commission’s federal distribution formula. Northeastern States Highlight Strategic Value Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu noted the state’s Rs 1,476 crore allocation was especially important given its strategic location, sparse population and difficult terrain — and that it continues to receive one of the highest per-capita shares among Indian states. Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh also welcomed the Rs 682 crore release. Why the Timing Matters With the Centre devolving 41% of its tax collections in 14 instalments annually, this early release helps states avoid cash-flow pressures, reduce dependence on short-term borrowing, and keep capital projects moving without waiting for the regular August 10 instalment. Source: Union Ministry of Finance · State government statements · Data as of August 1, 2026 Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

UP CM thanks PM Modi, FM Sitharaman for Rs 19,208 cr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X and said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the advance release of Rs 19,208 crore in tax devolution to Uttar Pradesh. This timely support reflects the true spirit of cooperative federalism, strengthens the state’s fiscal capacity and will accelerate development projects, infrastructure creation and public welfare initiatives. Together, we remain committed to building a stronger, more prosperous and self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.”

Heartfelt gratitude to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon. Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman Ji for the advance release of ₹19,208 crore in tax devolution to Uttar Pradesh. This timely support reflects the spirit of cooperative federalism, further strengthening the… https://t.co/F94xN1CMey — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 1, 2026

Smaller states and northeastern states too were covered in the devolution. Himachal Pradesh received Rs 996 crore, Tripura Rs 699 crore, Meghalaya Rs 688 crore, Manipur Rs 682 crore, Mizoram Rs 615 crore, Nagaland Rs 524 crore, Goa Rs 398 crore and Sikkim Rs 365 crore. Officials said the broad-based transfer reflects the federal distribution formula and ensures that even smaller states receive resources aligned with their development needs.

Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur welcome move

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the Rs 1,476 crore advance devolution to his state would strengthen finances and help speed up capital projects, infrastructure development and public welfare initiatives. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling the release a reflection of “the spirit of cooperative federalism.” Khandu also said the allocation was particularly important for Arunachal Pradesh because of its strategic location, sparse population and difficult terrain.

“This timely release will strengthen the state’s finances, enabling faster implementation of capital projects, infrastructure development, and public welfare initiatives that directly benefit our people,” Khandu said in a post on X. He also noted that on a per capita basis, Arunachal Pradesh continues to receive one of the highest shares among Indian states, reflecting the Finance Commission’s recognition of its geographic and strategic constraints.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh also welcomed the advance release of Rs 682 crore, saying it would accelerate the state’s progress and strengthen development initiatives. “This timely support will significantly strengthen our development initiatives and accelerate the state’s progress,” he said, thanking the Centre for its continued support.

Advance tax devolution gives states greater fiscal flexibility to fast-track development

The advance release gives state governments an early infusion of funds just before the regular monthly transfer, allowing them to keep projects moving without waiting for the August 10 instalment. With the Centre devolving 41 per cent of its tax collections in 14 instalments during the fiscal year, the move is designed to provide states with greater fiscal flexibility while reinforcing the Centre’s push for higher public investment and faster development delivery.