In a significant early fiscal transfer aimed at supporting state spending, the Union government on Saturday (August 1) released an additional Rs 1,09,019 crore as tax devolution to state governments, advancing the due monthly instalment.
The Centre said the move is meant to strengthen state finances and give governments more room to push capital expenditure, developmental works and public welfare spending at a time when project execution and infrastructure demand remain high.
According to the Finance Ministry, the release is “in addition to the normal monthly devolution to be released on August 10, 2026.” The ministry said, “This release is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the finances of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure,” underscoring the Centre’s view that early transfers can help states avoid cash-flow pressures and speed up spending decisions.
Tax devolution is the constitutionally mandated sharing of the Centre’s divisible tax pool with states, based on the Finance Commission’s recommendations, and it remains one of the most important untied revenue sources for state governments. The Finance Ministry said such transfers support infrastructure, social welfare and other development programmes, while an advance release improves liquidity and reduces dependence on short-term borrowing.
👉 Union Government releases tax devolution of ₹1,09,019 crore to State Governments, as one advance instalment to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/9ZENjsLdnj pic.twitter.com/qE0JVF9jd9
— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 1, 2026
State-wise allocations
In the August 2026 state-wise distribution, Uttar Pradesh received the highest allocation at Rs 19,208 crore, followed by Bihar at Rs 10,845 crore, Madhya Pradesh at Rs 8,010 crore, West Bengal at Rs 7,866 crore and Maharashtra at Rs 7,022 crore.
Other major recipients included Rajasthan at Rs 6,460 crore, Odisha at Rs 4,819 crore, Andhra Pradesh at Rs 4,597 crore, Karnataka at Rs 4,504 crore, Tamil Nadu at Rs 4,466 crore, Gujarat at Rs 4,094 crore and Jharkhand at Rs 3,660 crore.
The remaining states also received meaningful shares in the advance transfer. Chhattisgarh was allotted Rs 3,602 crore, Assam Rs 3,552 crore, Kerala Rs 2,597 crore, Telangana Rs 2,370 crore and Punjab Rs 2,176 crore. Haryana received Rs 1,484 crore, Arunachal Pradesh Rs 1,476 crore and Uttarakhand Rs 1,244 crore.
Rs 1.09 Lakh Crore Tax Devolution: State-wise Allocation
|#
|State
|Allocation
|Tier
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|Rs 19,208 crore
|Top Recipient
|2
|Bihar
|Rs 10,845 crore
|Top Recipient
|3
|Madhya Pradesh
|Rs 8,010 crore
|Top Recipient
|4
|West Bengal
|Rs 7,866 crore
|Top Recipient
|5
|Maharashtra
|Rs 7,022 crore
|Top Recipient
|6
|Rajasthan
|Rs 6,460 crore
|Top Recipient
|7
|Odisha
|Rs 4,819 crore
|Top Recipient
|8
|Andhra Pradesh
|Rs 4,597 crore
|Mid-Tier
|9
|Karnataka
|Rs 4,504 crore
|Mid-Tier
|10
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs 4,466 crore
|Mid-Tier
|11
|Gujarat
|Rs 4,094 crore
|Mid-Tier
|12
|Jharkhand
|Rs 3,660 crore
|Mid-Tier
|13
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 3,602 crore
|Mid-Tier
|14
|Assam
|Rs 3,552 crore
|Mid-Tier
|15
|Kerala
|Rs 2,597 crore
|Smaller/NE
|16
|Telangana
|Rs 2,370 crore
|Smaller/NE
|17
|Punjab
|Rs 2,176 crore
|Smaller/NE
|18
|Haryana
|Rs 1,484 crore
|Smaller/NE
|19
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Rs 1,476 crore
|Smaller/NE
|20
|Uttarakhand
|Rs 1,244 crore
|Smaller/NE
|21
|Himachal Pradesh
|Rs 996 crore
|Smaller/NE
|22
|Tripura
|Rs 699 crore
|Smaller/NE
|23
|Meghalaya
|Rs 688 crore
|Smaller/NE
|24
|Manipur
|Rs 682 crore
|Smaller/NE
|25
|Mizoram
|Rs 615 crore
|Smaller/NE
|26
|Nagaland
|Rs 524 crore
|Smaller/NE
|27
|Goa
|Rs 398 crore
|Smaller/NE
|28
|Sikkim
|Rs 365 crore
|Smaller/NE
UP CM thanks PM Modi, FM Sitharaman for Rs 19,208 cr
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X and said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the advance release of Rs 19,208 crore in tax devolution to Uttar Pradesh. This timely support reflects the true spirit of cooperative federalism, strengthens the state’s fiscal capacity and will accelerate development projects, infrastructure creation and public welfare initiatives. Together, we remain committed to building a stronger, more prosperous and self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.”
Heartfelt gratitude to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon. Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman Ji for the advance release of ₹19,208 crore in tax devolution to Uttar Pradesh.
This timely support reflects the spirit of cooperative federalism, further strengthening the… https://t.co/F94xN1CMey
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 1, 2026
Smaller states and northeastern states too were covered in the devolution. Himachal Pradesh received Rs 996 crore, Tripura Rs 699 crore, Meghalaya Rs 688 crore, Manipur Rs 682 crore, Mizoram Rs 615 crore, Nagaland Rs 524 crore, Goa Rs 398 crore and Sikkim Rs 365 crore. Officials said the broad-based transfer reflects the federal distribution formula and ensures that even smaller states receive resources aligned with their development needs.
Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur welcome move
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the Rs 1,476 crore advance devolution to his state would strengthen finances and help speed up capital projects, infrastructure development and public welfare initiatives. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling the release a reflection of “the spirit of cooperative federalism.” Khandu also said the allocation was particularly important for Arunachal Pradesh because of its strategic location, sparse population and difficult terrain.
“This timely release will strengthen the state’s finances, enabling faster implementation of capital projects, infrastructure development, and public welfare initiatives that directly benefit our people,” Khandu said in a post on X. He also noted that on a per capita basis, Arunachal Pradesh continues to receive one of the highest shares among Indian states, reflecting the Finance Commission’s recognition of its geographic and strategic constraints.
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh also welcomed the advance release of Rs 682 crore, saying it would accelerate the state’s progress and strengthen development initiatives. “This timely support will significantly strengthen our development initiatives and accelerate the state’s progress,” he said, thanking the Centre for its continued support.
Advance tax devolution gives states greater fiscal flexibility to fast-track development
The advance release gives state governments an early infusion of funds just before the regular monthly transfer, allowing them to keep projects moving without waiting for the August 10 instalment. With the Centre devolving 41 per cent of its tax collections in 14 instalments during the fiscal year, the move is designed to provide states with greater fiscal flexibility while reinforcing the Centre’s push for higher public investment and faster development delivery.