Rain wreaks havoc in Jodhpur city, flood waters hit streets, carry off everything in path; watch shocking video

Incessant rains wrecked havoc in several parts of Rajasthan on Sunday, creating a flood-like situation in state’s Jodhpur. Skymetwheather.com reported that rains battered several parts of the state during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, news agency ANI tweeted some shocking videos havoc caused by rains. The Northern Limit of Monsoon also passed through Barmer and Kota, however, the city of Jodhpur bore the maximum brunt. Massive amounts of water fell on the hapless city and wreaked havoc on property. From valuable assets to live stock, the water carried off everything in certain areas. One person even went missing after the rains. Indianexpress.com reported that heavy rains in various cities created a flood-like situation. The rain created havoc and created flood-like situation in Gujarat too. Landslides were witnessed in Himachal Pradesh while the flood situation in Assam remained grim, with more rains likely to hit the Northeast region.

In another such incident, Tankara taluka of Gujarat’s Morbi district witnessed heavy rain as the rainwater breached several check dams. As per a Press Trust of India report, Tankara received a massive 280 mm of rainfall on Saturday. The disaster management department in collaboration with National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) personnel rescued around 14 people stranded in floodwaters in the district.

The report further said that Suigam taluka in Banaskantha, Kodinar taluka in Gir-Somnath and Kalyanpur in Devbhoomi Dwarka also bore the brunt of heavy rainfall overnight that led to traffic snarls.