Presidential Election 2017: Never thought he would become President, says Ram Nath Kovind’s wife Swati Kovind

“Never thought he would become President but he has risen by dint of his hard work and honesty,” said a delighted Savita Kovind soon after her husband Ram Nath Kovind was elected as the country’s next president today. Daughter Swati Kovind was equally ecstatic, saying she is proud of her father’s human qualities — as a loving parent and a caring person. “It is a very proud moment for us. The country is celebrating. He has been connected with people through social work and also when he was the Bihar governor. We are all delighted,” she told PTI.

Kovind, the NDA candidate, was elected the 14th president receiving an overwhelming majority of votes from the country’s lawmakers. Savita and other family members were flooded with greetings at their 10, Akbar Road bungalow, where till late night ministers, political leaders and commoners alike made a beeline to congratulate the president-elect. She also recalled that her husband helmed the position of Bihar Governor with great responsibility and earned admiration from people there.

Daughter Swati, who accepted greeting along with her parents today at Kovind’s temporary residence here, when asked about the qualities of her father, said, “He is a loving father and a very caring person.” Asked, if the family was sure of his win after he was nominated, she said, “Yes, we were sure of his victory.”

“When he had become the governor of Bihar, we used to think this was the highest post, we didn’t think beyond that. But, now it feels different as he will assume the highest office of the country. “But, there is no change in his personality. He is a down-to-earth person and is still the same person as he was while holding the post of governor,” a beaming Swati said.

Kovind defeated opposition’s Meira Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, garnering more than 65 per cent of the votes in the Electoral College. Addressing some mediapersons after the results, Kovind said it was an “emotional moment” for him and that he will stand as a representative of the underprivileged in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.