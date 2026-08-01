Ted Lasso: Season 4

Apple TV

Releases: August 5

Ted Lasso returns for its highly anticipated fourth season. Starring Jason Sudeikis as the eternally optimistic, kind-hearted American coach, the hit comedy heads back to Richmond for a fresh and unexpected chapter. This season, Ted takes on his biggest professional challenge yet by stepping up to coach a second-division women’s football team. Reuniting favourite returning stars — including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Juno Temple — alongside exciting new faces, the series explores themes of growth, courage, and community as Ted and his squad learn to leap before they look.

My Life With The Walter Boys: Season 3

Netflix

Releases: August 6

Season 3 of My Life With The Walter Boys picks up in the chaotic aftermath of the explosive Season 2 finale where Jackie Howard and Cole Walter’s secret love confession was accidentally overheard by a heartbroken Alex. The teen drama follows Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) as she faces this fallout and begins breaking her people-pleasing habits to prioritise her own desires. Amid family recovery and a harrowing health crisis, the love triangle reaches a boiling point.

Operation Safed Sagar

Netflix

Releases: August 7

The patriotic action-drama transports viewers back to the high-stakes theatre of the 1999 Kargil War. Headlined by Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, and an ensemble cast, the series chronicles the gripping true-life mission of the Indian Air Force’s Golden Arrows Squadron. Merging cinematic scale with deep emotional resonance, this military drama honours the supreme courage, sacrifice, and strategic brilliance of the heroes who successfully executed history’s highest air combat operation.

Prahaar — The Ujjwal Nikam Story

Theatres

Releases: August 7

The biographical courtroom drama explores the country’s most intense legal battles, carefully revisiting defining criminal trials including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat, the movie chronicles legendary public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam’s relentless pursuit of justice, examining the grit, professional risks, and deep human resilience behind landmark rulings that shaped India’s modern criminal justice system and nation’s history.

G.D.N

Theatres

Releases: August 7

The biographical drama chronicles the extraordinary life of Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, celebrated as the ‘Edison of India’. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and starring R Madhavan in the titular role, the film explores Naidu’s pioneering journey from Coimbatore. It highlights his relentless pursuit of invention, including developing India’s first indigenous electric motor, alongside groundbreaking contributions to agriculture, automobiles, and electrical engineering.