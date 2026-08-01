Muthoot Finance’s Board has recommended the appointment of Alexander George as the Managing Director of the company, effective October 1, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

In an exchange filing, the country’s largest gold loan NBFC said the recommendation marks the culmination of over two decades of carefully planned leadership succession, reflecting the Group’s long-term vision for seamless leadership transition and institutional continuity.

The appointment also marks the end of over three decades of leadership by George Alexander Muthoot, who steered the company from a small Kochi-based lender into the country’s largest gold loan NBFC, with consolidated loan assets under management of ₹1.92 lakh crore as of June 2026. George Alexander Muthoot, who promoted the company along with M.G. George Muthoot, George Thomas Muthoot and George Jacob Muthoot, took over as Managing Director in November 2006 and was at the helm when the company was listed on the stock exchanges in 2011. Its market capitalisation has risen from about ₹60 billion at the time of its 2011 listing to over ₹1.5 trillion, an increase of more than 25 times.

“George Alexander Muthoot, the current Managing Director, who has successfully led the Company for over past three decades, will assume the role of Executive Vice Chairman,” the company said, adding that he will continue to guide the organisation, mentor the next generation of leadership and provide strategic direction as the Company enters its next phase of growth.

“Every institution must prepare its next generation of leadership, and I believe this is the right time to hand over the baton to the next generation to take the journey forward, ”George Alexander Muthoot said.

The youngest son of former Chairman M.G. George Muthoot, Alexander George holds an Advanced Diploma in Business Administration from Florida International University and an MBA from Thunderbird University in the US. He has been associated with the company since 2006.

“As a Whole-Time Director, Alexander George has led the Company’s operations across North, East and West India and played a pivotal role in expanding the branch network, strengthening customer reach and driving business growth across these markets, ”the company said. The Muthoot Group has a network of 7,654 branches and employs closed to 52,000 people.