President Ram Nath Kovind in Tamil Nadu, offers prayers at Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Madurai on Saturday on his maiden visit to Tamil Nadu after taking office. The President offered prayers at the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, around 600 km from here, and also paid homage to late former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at his memorial there.Earlier, Kovind flew in from Delhi to Madurai and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. From Madurai, he flew to Mandapam in an helicopter and then went to Rameswaram by car.

Later, the President is to participate at the valedictory function of the 32nd Indian Engineering Congress organised by the Institution of Engineers (India). Spending the night at the Raj Bhavan here, Kovind will leave for Hyderabad on Sunday morning.