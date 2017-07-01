PM Narendra Modi GST road show LIVE Updates: Chaos at event venue; CAs torn posters ahead of programme

PM Narendra Modi GST road show LIVE Updates: PM Modi’s walk and address comes on the day GST was implemented at Parliament’s Central Hall.

PM Narendra Modi GST road show LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to mark the successful launch of Goods and Services Tax (GST) with a walk and subsequent address at Delhi’s Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium, CNN-News 18 has reported. PM Modi’s walk and address comes on the day GST was implemented at Parliament’s Central Hall. Being hailed as India’s second tryst with destiny after Independence on August 15, 1947, GST launch event saw speeches from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and President Pranab Mukherjee. PM Narendra Modi, in the historic Parliament address, termed GST as “good and simple tax” for the nation. The Prime Minister said that scope of GST is not limited to the financial system, adding, that India will now move in a new direction. President Mukherjee, who took the dais after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that tax implementation will become more transparent under GST. The President termed tax as an example of “maturity and wisdom” of India’s democracy. After the event, PM Modi is also scheduled to launch revised Chartered Accountancy syllabus at all levels. PM Narendra Modi’s last walk came after Bharatiya Janata Party’s thumping victory in four state Assembly elections. The Prime Minister had coined the term New India in the speech which came after the walk, it will be interesting to see what Modi comes up with this time.

Watch | PM Narendra Modi’s interaction with Chief Ministers on Goods & Service Tax (GST)

Here are all the live update on GST walk and address at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium:

6.25 pm: Some people had suggest me to implement one single tax on every item, I had objected, “Can we have same tax of Mercedes car and hawai chappals, one is used by Uber rich, other by the poor”

6.20 pm: I had said that GST should be made both – assessee friendly and taxation friendly, says FM Arun Jaitley.

6.15 pm: In our country, big bussinesses borrowed crores of Rupees from banks. We brought insolvency laws keep check of such people, says Arun Jaitley.

6.10 pm: Jaitley hails Narendra Modi government’s efforts for poverty allevation.

6.05 pm: Jaitley starts his address at ICAI syllabus change event.

6.00 pm: I expect that Jammu and Kashmir will also adopt Goods and Services Tax in upcoming time, says FM Arun Jaitley.

5.55 pm: Kuchh dinon mein umeed karta hun J&K isme integrate karlega, Kucch log virodh karenge lekin virodh ke saath bhi loktantra chalta hai, says FM Arun Jaitley.

5.50 pm: MoS Finance Santosh Gangwar arrives at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. Arun Jaitley concludes his interactive session.

5.45 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley concludes his interactive session on GST at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.

5.40 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley currently addressing important questions on GST at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.

5.37 pm: It was not a difficult task to implement GST as a capable political will power was providing backing to us, says Revenue Secratary Hasmukh Adhia.

5.30 pm: This government never hesitated taking tough decisions, says Arun Jaitley.

5.20 pm: Event is slated to start at 6 PM. Modi will then head to IG stadium for new ICAI syllabus launch.

5.15 pm: Chaos reported at PM Narendra Modi’s GST road show in New Delhi’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, India Today reported.