The RIL share price has seen sharp gains in morning trade after a steady Q2 performance. Strong refining earnings have improved Reliance Industries‘ outlook, but retail’s struggle to convert growth into higher profits remains a concern. Jefferies sees scope for the stock to recover as energy margins strengthen, while Nomura has lowered its valuation to account for more restrained expectations from some businesses.

Reliance Industries’ September-quarter performance exposed a growing divide within its business portfolio. Its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) operations benefited from exceptional refining conditions, while retail earnings remained under pressure from the timing of the festive season and continued investment in digital commerce. The contrast has become central to how brokerages assess the company’s earnings prospects and valuation.

Jefferies believes the market has become too pessimistic about Reliance, leaving room for a recovery as strong energy earnings feed through and retail growth improves. Nomura also sees value in the company, but has adopted a more cautious valuation of retail and exploration and production.

The difference is reflected in their price targets. Jefferies has set a target of Rs 1,710, implying 47% upside from its reference price of Rs 1,164. Nomura has reduced its target to Rs 1,560 from Rs 1,690, implying about 34% upside from Rs 1,165. Both retain Buy ratings.

Jefferies on RIL: Sees refining strength supporting a recovery

Reliance’s consolidated EBITDA rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 56,616 crore in the September quarter, beating Jefferies’ estimate by 6%. O2C was the main source of the outperformance, with segment EBITDA exceeding the brokerage’s estimate, while upstream earnings were also ahead of expectations.

Jefferies’ report dated September 2026 points to a favourable refining environment as the main near-term support for earnings. Disruptions to refining infrastructure in the Middle East and Russia have tightened product supplies, while low inventories in key markets have supported refining margins.

The brokerage expects these conditions to remain supportive through the winter. It also sees scope for petrochemical spreads to improve as feedstock supplies from the Middle East remain constrained. Jefferies has consequently raised its O2C EBITDA estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, with the improvement lifting its consolidated earnings forecasts.

Its broader argument centres on market expectations. Jefferies believes Reliance’s valuation has fallen well below its historical range, despite the improved outlook for O2C. If energy earnings remain strong and retail performance improves, the stock could regain some of the valuation it has lost.

That recovery, however, depends on more than refining margins alone. Retail needs to demonstrate that its investments in digital commerce and expansion can support sustainable growth without continuing to weigh heavily on profitability.

Nomura on RIL: Lowers target as valuation assumptions change

Nomura retains a positive view of Reliance but has reduced its price target to Rs 1,560 from Rs 1,690. The revised valuation reflects changes in the multiples assigned to some businesses as the brokerage updates its valuation base.

Nomura explained its approach in the report: “We reiterate our Buy rating on RIL with a new sum-of-the-parts (SoTP)-based TP of INR1,560 (vs INR1,690 previously) as we roll forward the valuation base to September 2028.”

The brokerage uses a sum-of-the-parts approach, valuing Reliance’s energy and consumer businesses separately. It lowered the valuation multiple for Reliance Retail to 25 times from 28 times and for exploration and production to five times from six times. Refining and petrochemicals remain valued at 7.5 times forecast EBITDA.

The lower retail multiple is particularly relevant given the segment’s weak profitability. Retail is one of Reliance’s major growth businesses, but its contribution to the group’s valuation depends on the company’s ability to sustain growth while improving returns.

Nomura also assigns separate values to telecom, FMCG, media and new energy. Its assessment therefore recognises Reliance’s range of earnings sources, while applying different assumptions to businesses at different stages of maturity.

The lower target does not amount to a negative view of the company. Rather, it indicates that Nomura sees less value at present in some businesses than it had previously assumed. The brokerage continues to expect Reliance’s portfolio to generate value, but its revised target leaves less room for upside than Jefferies’ valuation does.

RIL: Retail’s growth strategy comes at a cost

Retail was the main disappointment in the September quarter. Jefferies reported that EBITDA fell around 11% year-on-year to Rs 5,900 crore, while the margin declined to 7.3%. Festive-season timing affected quarterly comparisons, but the pressure also reflects the costs of building digital channels and competing for customers.

The brokerage’s commentary captures the tension between the company’s growth ambitions and near-term profitability: “Mgmt remains focused on scaling Q/C & defending share, signalling near-term margin pressure, even as it targets profitable growth over time.”

That strategy places Reliance Retail in a difficult position. Quick commerce can expand its reach and help it compete in an increasingly demanding market, but building the business requires investment. Store rationalisation and the expansion of digital operations may improve the business over time, yet the immediate effect is pressure on margins.

Reliance Retail opened new outlets during the quarter but also rationalised unviable stores, leaving its total store count lower. Jefferies has cut its retail earnings estimates for the coming years to account for weaker growth and margin pressure.

The brokerage’s longer-term case assumes that retail growth recovers and the business delivers stronger earnings over time. Until that improvement becomes visible, retail remains a constraint on the group’s overall performance, even when the energy business is doing well.

Nomura’s assessment reaches a similar conclusion on the operating performance. Its report described the quarter as one in which “Telecom drives steady growth; retail soft on festive shift and digital commerce investments.”

That assessment puts the retail weakness in context. The festive-season shift affected quarterly revenue, while investment in digital commerce continued to weigh on profitability. The key question is how quickly the business can move from investing to generating stronger returns.

RIL: Two brokerages, different views on the recovery

The difference between the price targets reflects how each brokerage values Reliance’s earnings potential and the contribution of its separate businesses.

Measure Jefferies Nomura Rating Buy Buy Reference price Rs 1,164 Rs 1,165 Price target Rs 1,710 Rs 1,560 Implied upside 47% About 34% O2C valuation 8x EV/EBITDA 7.5x forecast EV/EBITDA Retail valuation 28x EV/EBITDA for core offline retail 25x forecast EV/EBITDA

Source: Jefferies and Nomura reports dated November 1, 2026. Upside is based on the reference price stated in each report.

Jefferies places greater emphasis on the combination of strong O2C earnings and the possibility of a valuation recovery. Its higher retail multiple also assumes that the business can return to stronger growth and improve its earnings contribution.

Nomura’s valuation gives substantial weight to telecom and retail, but applies lower multiples to retail and exploration and production than it did previously. Its target is therefore more restrained, despite its continued positive stance on the company.

The distinction is not simply about whether Reliance has value. Both brokerages see potential. Their difference lies in how quickly operating performance can improve and how much the market should pay for that improvement today.

RIL: Telecom and new energy extend the longer-term case

Reliance’s investment case also rests on businesses beyond refining and retail. Telecom continues to provide recurring revenue, while FMCG and new energy offer opportunities for future growth.

Nomura’s September-quarter analysis showed telecom revenue and EBITDA rising sequentially, with average revenue per user increasing to Rs 218.8 a month. The business added around 9.1 million net subscribers during the quarter. These operating trends support the value assigned to telecom in Nomura’s sum-of-the-parts calculation.

FMCG has also expanded, supported by Campa beverages and daily essentials. Jefferies reported strong year-on-year revenue growth in the segment, while Reliance has continued to add products and distribution channels.

New energy is at an earlier stage. Nomura expects the new energy complex to begin generating revenue in FY2028, with solar and battery manufacturing capacity coming on stream over time. Its valuation includes a separate estimate for the business based on forecast FY2030 earnings discounted back to FY2028.

These operations broaden Reliance’s potential sources of growth, but their contribution will depend on execution and the ability to turn investment into sustainable earnings. In the near term, the O2C business remains the more immediate driver of earnings performance.

Refining margins and retail execution will decide the next phase

Jefferies’ upside case puts Reliance at Rs 1,900, assuming stronger refining and petrochemical margins and faster market-share gains in retail. Nomura also identifies weaker refining and petrochemical margins, slower telecom growth, weaker retail performance and a slower new energy ramp-up as risks to its valuation.

The contrasting targets ultimately rest on two operating questions. Can Reliance sustain the improvement in refining earnings, and can retail return to stronger growth without further deterioration in margins?

Jefferies sees the current energy cycle and the stock’s depressed valuation as grounds for a stronger recovery. Nomura remains positive but has lowered its valuation assumptions for some businesses, particularly retail.

For Reliance, the next stage of the investment case will depend on whether strong energy earnings can be matched by better retail profitability and progress in new energy. Until then, the strength of O2C will continue to be weighed against the costs of building the company’s next engines of growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.