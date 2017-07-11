Nitish Kumar led JDU gives RJD 4-day deadline to decide on Tejashwi Yadav fate as Bihar Deputy CM

Tejasvi Yadav has been facing allegations of corruption in connection with a land-for-hotels case. (PTI)

Amidst reports of increasing rift between Grand alliance partners, Janata Dal (United) and RJD, the former gave its alliance partner in Bihar government four days to decide on the resignation of deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Indian Express report said. Tejaswi has been facing allegations of corruption in connection with a land-for-hotels case. “After 4 days we will discuss it (Tejashwi Yadav) again,” ANI quoted JDU leader Ramai Ram saying after the party meeting. Another party leader Neeraj Kumar, while addressing a press conference said that even as the party do not want to break the alliance , it felt that those accused of corruption should come out clean and issue a clarification in public domain.

Before the meeting, JD(U) had made it clear that it would not compromise with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s policy of “zero tolerance” against corruption. He met ministers from the party, MLAs and office-bearers at his residence to discuss political scenario in the state in the middle of increasing demand for resignation of Tejashwi, the report said.

The RJD on the other hand has put its weight behind the deputy CM and rejected calls of his resignation. The Congress, meanwhile blamed the media for “creating a sensation,” while stressing that the alliance was intact in Bihar.

Last week, the CBI raided in four cities across the country in connection with a corruption case in which RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi are among the accused.

Earlier today, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti was questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for more than eight hours in the Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case, PTI said. Her statement was recorded under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). She was interrogated on her alleged role in relation to firm M/s Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited, and her links with a chartered accountant, who was earlier arrested by the agency, the paper added.