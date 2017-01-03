NCW notice to Karnataka Home Minister over ‘shocking’ Bengaluru molestation remark

Taking strong exception to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara’s remarks that youngsters’ “western ways” were reason behind the incident of mass molestation in Bengaluru on the New Year Eve, the National Commission for Women (NCW) will issue notices to the minister and state police. (ANI image)

Taking strong exception to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara’s remarks that youngsters’ “western ways” were reason behind the incident of mass molestation in Bengaluru on the New Year Eve, the National Commission for Women (NCW) will issue notices to the minister and state police. NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. More than 15000 police officials were on duty on streets of the country’s technology capital and yet they failed to stop the hoodlums, saying they were outnumbered. This allowed hooligans to maul women who came to celebrate New Year with impunity. While this was bad enough, worse was to come. Karnataka Home Minister, G Parmeshwara reacted in a shocking manner to the incidents on Monday saying, “Such incidents do happen on New Year day and on Christmas. We take a lot of precautions.”

Yesterday, NCW chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam sought his resignation and apology to the women of the country for making such remarks. “Such remarks from the Home Minister is unacceptable and regrettable. I want to ask this Minister are Indian men so pathetic and weak that when they see a woman in Western clothes on a day of revelry, they get out of control? When will the Indian men learn to respect women? The Minister should apologise to the women of the country and resign,” Kumaramangalam said.

Watch this video

Defending the state police over the matter, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameswara today said that such incidents “happen” at “such events”. “Unfortunately, what is happening is that on days like New Years, Brigade Road, Commercial Street, or MG road, a large number of youngsters gather. And youngsters were almost like westerners. They tried to copy the westerners, not only in their mindset but even in their dressing. So some disturbance, some girls are harassed, these kind of things do happen,” he added.