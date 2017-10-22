Narendra Modi Gujarat visit Live Updates: Ahead of polls, PM to inaugurate several projects

Narendra Modi Gujarat visit Live Updates: For the third time this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting poll-bound Gujarat today. (PTI)

Narendra Modi Gujarat visit Live Updates: For the third time this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting poll-bound Gujarat today, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a number of projects in Bhavnagar and Vadodara districts. The PM will will inaugurate the first phase of India’s first ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’ ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay. The ferry service will reduce the distance between the two towns from 310 kilometres by road to 30 kilometres. Modi had called this “dream project” while addressing a gathering at Gandhinagar on Monday.

Modi’s visit to Gujarat comes amid the ongoing row over the “delay” in announcement of dates for the upcoming assembly elections. The PM is also scheduled to address a gathering in Ghogha and undertake a journey to Dahej from Ghogha on the ferry. From Dahej, Modi will leave for Vadodara to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore.

Check this space for Live Updates on Narendra Modi’s Gujarat visit:

9: 40 AM: He will lay the Foundation Stones of several infrastructure and development projects, including an integrated transport hub, regional water supply schemes, housing projects, and a flyover.

9: 32 AM: Modi tweeted that Ro-Ro Ferry service will boost connectivity in Gujarat

Ghogha-Dahej Ferry Service will boost connectivity and infrastructure in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/Hed5BoaT9V — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2017

9: 23 AM: PM is slated to lay foundation stones and inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,140 crore in Vadodara before taking out a 14km road show to the Vadodara airport, and then fly off to New Delhi.

9: 18 AM: After his arrival at Dahej, Modi will travel to Vadodara to address a public rally at the sprawling Navlakhi Grounds.

9: 15 AM: Official sources claim that the second phase will be commissioned by the end of January 2018.

9: 13 AM: In the final phase of the RO RO (Roll on, Roll off) ferry service, the ferries would also have facility to carry trucks between the two regions.

9: 05 AM: PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the capacity expansion of the Mundra-Delhi petroleum product pipeline, and a greenfield marketing terminal project of HPCL, at Vadodara.

8: 59 AM: The Prime Minister will hand over keys of houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban, as well as Rural).

8: 53 AM: From Dahej, the Prime Minister will travel to Vadodara. At a public meeting there, he will dedicate to the nation, the Vadodara City Command Control Centre; the Waghodiya Regional Water Supply Scheme; and the New Head Office Building of the Bank of Baroda, at Vadodara.

8: 45 AM: Also at the public meeting in Ghogha, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sarvottam Cattle Feed Plant of Shree Bhavnagar District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd.

At a public meeting in Ghogha, shall inaugurate Sarvottam Cattle Feed Plant of Shree Bhavnagar District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2017

8: 38 AM: The idea of the ferry service was first conceived in early 1960s. The foundation stone for current works was laid by Modi in 2012 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

8: 35 AM: At a public meeting in Ghogha, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase 1 of the RO RO (Roll on, Roll off) ferry service between Ghogha and Dahej. This ferry service shall reduce the travel time between Ghogha in Saurashtra, and Dahej in South Gujarat, from about seven or eight hours, to just over an hour.

Today is special because Phase 1 of the ferry service between Ghogha & Dahej would be inaugurated. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2017

8: 30 AM: PM Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat today where he will launch different projects in Ghogha, Dahej and Vadodara.