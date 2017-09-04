Modi Cabinet reshuffle: With more power comes more responsibility for Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan

Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan were among the four ministers who were elevated to the Cabinet in the latest ministerial reshuffle undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.(Photo: IE)

Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan were among the four ministers who were elevated to the Cabinet in the latest ministerial reshuffle undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Goyal, who retained the power ministry, replaced Suresh Prabhu and took over the Ministry of Railways. While Pradhan, who continues to handle Petroleum, has been given additional charge of Skill Development. Although the promotion of both the ministers are suggested as well deserved by the BJP leaders, the elevation comes with its share of challenges.

As there is only one-and-a-half years to go for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the focus will now be on ‘delivery’ for both the leaders. As per the report by the Indian Express, the ministries of Railways and Skill Development have come under the spotlight with their performance being viewed as below par within the establishment and that brings the necessitaty of a change of guard.

Goyal – son of Ved Prakash Goyal, who was a minister in the Vajpayee government – served as BJP’s national treasurer until 2014 and he worked extensively to mobilise resources for the party’s 2014 Lok Sabha campaign. His modern outlook was leveraged by Modi to manage the BJP’s new media campaign, reported the Indian Express. While Pradhan started his career as sah-sangathan mantri of the ABVP’s Odisha unit in the early 80s. After which, as reported by the Indian Express, he moved to the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and was later elevated to the national leadership ranks by Nitin Gadkari. He has aslo served as the BJP’s general secretary.