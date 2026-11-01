IndiGo and Digi Yatra have initiated trials to enable contactless international departures at seven Indian airports. The beta trials, which commenced in late October, will run through December 2026, cover Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Mumbai, Chennai and Amritsar. The initiative aims to make international departures more seamless by allowing eligible passengers to use biometric authentication at select airport touchpoints.

Indian nationals holding valid electronic passports (e-passports) travelling on select international IndiGo flights can participate in the trials. The system enables passengers to use digital identity verification at terminal entry, security hold areas and boarding gates.

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To participate, travellers must generate an international digital identity through the Digi Yatra app on their smartphones. This involves scanning the machine-readable zone (MRZ) of their e-passport and using near-field communication (NFC) to read its embedded chip. Following biometric verification, a secure verifiable credential is stored locally in the passenger’s smartphone wallet.

Passengers can upload their boarding passes to the app to access the airport terminal through Digi Yatra. After completing mandatory document verification at the airline’s check-in counter, they can use facial authentication to pass through security hold areas and boarding gates.

Neetan Chopra, chief digital and information officer at IndiGo, said the trials marked a significant step towards extending secure digital identity and biometric technology to international departures. The airline had participated in a technical proof of concept earlier this year.

Suresh Khadakbhavi, chief executive officer of Digi Yatra Foundation, said the trials would extend the benefits of digital identity to eligible Indian nationals travelling internationally.

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He added that interoperability with global frameworks such as the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) One ID and the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Public Key Directory would be important in enabling secure, seamless cross-border journeys using e-passport-based digital credentials. Passenger consent, privacy and security would remain central to the initiative, Khadakbhavi said.