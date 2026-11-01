Honda Cars India Ltd reported a 23% year-on-year decline in total sales to 8,082 units in October, with a sharp fall in exports offsetting growth in the domestic market. The automaker recorded domestic sales of 7,609 units during the month, while exports stood at 473 units. In October last year, the company had sold 6,394 units in the domestic market and exported 4,124 vehicles, according to a press release cited by PTI.

The figures indicate that domestic sales increased by around 19% year-on-year. The company’s domestic performance came amid robust festive demand and positive customer sentiment across its model range.

Exports plunge nearly 89%, pulling down overall sales

Honda Cars India’s exports declined by nearly 89% to 473 units in October, compared with 4,124 units in the corresponding month last year.

The steep contraction in overseas shipments pulled down the company’s overall sales despite the increase in domestic volumes. Honda Cars India’s total sales stood at 10,518 units in October last year, compared with 8,082 units this October, marking a decline of around 23%.

New Honda Elevate sees strong customer response

Kunal Behl, Vice President for Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India, said the company was pleased with its October performance, citing festive demand and positive customer sentiment across its model range.

“We are delighted with our strong sales performance in October, driven by robust festive demand and positive customer sentiment across our model line-up,” Behl said, PTI reported.

He added that the New Honda Elevate was a key highlight of the month’s performance, receiving an encouraging response from customers following its recent launch.

“The highlight of the month has been the outstanding performance of the New Honda Elevate, which has received an overwhelming response from customers following its recent launch,” he said.