Hero MotoCorp reported total dispatches of 7,34,403 motorcycles and scooters in October 2026, up 16% from 6,35,808 units in the same month last year. Strong scooter volumes and growth in its domestic internal combustion engine (ICE) business supported the performance during the festive month.

According to the company’s statement filed with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, motorcycle dispatches rose 10.3% year on year to 6,29,800 units from 5,70,753 units. Scooter dispatches grew faster, increasing 60.8% to 1,04,603 units from 65,055 units.

Hero MotoCorp’s October 2026 dispatches

Category October 2026 October 2025 Year-on-year change Motorcycles 6,29,800 5,70,753 +10.3% Scooters 1,04,603 65,055 +60.8% Total 7,34,403 6,35,808 +16% Domestic 7,05,084 6,04,829 +16.6% Exports 29,319 30,979 -5.4%

Domestic dispatches accounted for most of the company’s October volumes, rising 16.6% to 7,05,084 units. Exports declined 5.4% to 29,319 units.

The company also reported 5,89,665 VAHAN registrations during the month, excluding Telangana. The figure was based on data available as of November 1. Dispatches represent vehicles shipped to dealers, while VAHAN registrations track vehicles registered with transport authorities. The two figures therefore measure different stages of the sales process.

What drove Hero MotoCorp’s October growth?

Hero MotoCorp’s domestic ICE business recorded dispatches of 6,75,017 units in October, up 14% from 5,90,806 units a year earlier. The company attributed the performance to demand for scooters and its 100cc motorcycles.

It also expanded its premium motorcycle range with the launch of the Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 250R during the month. However, the company did not disclose separate dispatch figures for these models or their contribution to overall sales.

Its electric mobility business, VIDA, recorded dispatches of 30,143 units in October. The company said VIDA’s VAHAN retail registrations increased 80% year on year.

VIDA’s share of India’s electric two-wheeler segment rose to 13.6% in October 2026, compared with 11.1% a year earlier, an increase of 2.5 percentage points. The company did not disclose the exact number of retail registrations behind the reported growth.

How did exports and year-to-date sales perform?

Hero MotoCorp’s exports declined to 29,319 units in October from 30,979 units a year earlier. The company said it maintained retail momentum in key overseas markets, including Colombia and Bangladesh, and referred to upcoming scooter and premium motorcycle launches for international markets. It did not provide country-wise export figures or explain the decline in monthly shipments.

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For April-October FY27, total dispatches reached 42,79,878 units, up 15.9% from 36,93,580 units in the corresponding period of FY26.

The year-to-date performance was led by scooters, whose dispatches increased 67.6% to 5,37,413 units. Motorcycle dispatches rose 10.9% to 37,42,465 units.

Category April-October FY27 April-October FY26 Year-on-year change Motorcycles 37,42,465 33,73,019 +10.9% Scooters 5,37,413 3,20,561 +67.6% Total 42,79,878 36,93,580 +15.9% Domestic 40,59,917 34,86,604 +16.4% Exports 2,19,961 2,06,976 +6.3%

Unlike October, when exports declined year on year, overseas dispatches grew 6.3% during the April-October period. Domestic dispatches increased 16.4% over the same period.

The October figures show that scooters were the fastest-growing segment in Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio, while the domestic market remained the main contributor to overall dispatches. The company’s November 1 press release did not include an executive statement on the sales performance.